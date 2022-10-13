Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 13, 2022 / 2:53 PM

British government denies Truss tax cuts reversals, but chancellor says "lets see"

By Doug Cunningham
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss' government denies multiple media reports that it is in talks to reverse some of the huge tax cuts it has proposed in the chancellor's mini-budget. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c6aefb165e900cdff66112dd20889c0e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss' government denies multiple media reports that it is in talks to reverse some of the huge tax cuts it has proposed in the chancellor's mini-budget. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The British government is denying media reports that it is in talks on a policy U-turn on cutting corporate tax rates in Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget.

As economic fallout continues from Prime Minister Liz Truss' huge tax cut, Kawarteng said the position hasn't changed, but said, "let's see" when asked about a potential reversal.

Advertisement

Media reports Thursday said the government is in talks to scrap some of Truss' fiscal plan - including corporate tax and dividend tax cuts - in the chancellor's mini-budget.

According to BBC News, Chancellor Kwarteng said, "Our position hasn't changed." But under questioning he also said, "let's see" when asked about the potential U-turn on tax cuts, according to The Guardian.

RELATED Truss says government will not slash spending despite tax cut plan

He also refused to rule out changing other aspects of the Truss government's £43 billion tax cut package.

According to Sky News, the prime minister's official spokesman confirmed the government's fiscal policy hasn't changed, saying, "Yes, as I said to a number of questions on this yesterday -- and the position has not changed from what I set out to you all then."

The British government just last week revealed a plan to eliminate the top 45% taxation rate on earnings above $168,000 a year as Truss after public backlash against it.

Advertisement

The British pound plunged against the dollar and there was a bond sell-off when Truss first announced the massive tax cuts.

But on Thursday, the pound rose 1.8% against the dollar after multiple, media reports said the government was in talks to do away with parts of the unfunded tax cuts.

On Wednesday, Truss said during prime minister's questions in Parliament that she's not willing to slash public spending amid the tax cuts.

RELATED British PM Liz Truss vows to push ahead with tax-cut agenda

The Institute of Fiscal Studies said earlier this month that the British government would need to find $69 billion in some combination of spending cuts or tax increases to avoid increasing the British public debt.

Read More

British pound falls amid confusion over end date for bond-buying plan

Latest Headlines

Sotheby's to auction off blue diamonds valued at $70 million
World News // 1 hour ago
Sotheby's to auction off blue diamonds valued at $70 million
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A rare collection of eight blue diamonds will be auctioned off by Sotheby's in 2022 and 2023. The collection is valued at $70 million.
Saudi Arabia defends OPEC for cutting oil production ahead of U.S. midterms
World News // 2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia defends OPEC for cutting oil production ahead of U.S. midterms
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia on Thursday pushed back against criticism from President Joe Biden and U.S. legislative leaders over OPEC's decisions to cut oil production, which will likely lead to an increase in oil and gasoline prices j
India watchdogs halt production at plant linked to cough syrup deaths
World News // 6 hours ago
India watchdogs halt production at plant linked to cough syrup deaths
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India has been ordered to stop all manufacturing activities on Wednesday at a plant that produced four cough syrups connected with the death of 66 children in the Gambia.
Russia uses Iranian-made drones to continue attacks on Ukraine
World News // 7 hours ago
Russia uses Iranian-made drones to continue attacks on Ukraine
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Iranian-made drones struck "critical infrastructure" targets in the Kyiv region and other locations of Ukraine Thursday morning as Russia continued its intensified attacks across Ukraine.
North Korea says it tested nuclear-capable cruise missiles
World News // 10 hours ago
North Korea says it tested nuclear-capable cruise missiles
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea launched two long-range cruise missiles that are capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons, state media reported on Thursday, calling the test a "clear warning to the enemies."
Ally nations pledge additional arms for Ukraine as NATO kicks off meeting
World News // 12 hours ago
Ally nations pledge additional arms for Ukraine as NATO kicks off meeting
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Several democratic nations announced additional weaponry and advanced air defense systems to arm Ukraine as NATO begins its two-day meeting in Brussels to discuss military support for the European nation.
U.N. rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions
World News // 15 hours ago
U.N. rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- In a largely symbolic but strong rebuke of Russia's war, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelming voted Wednesday to reject the Kremlin's attempted illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions.
World Health Organization works to contain Ebola outbreak in Uganda
World News // 21 hours ago
World Health Organization works to contain Ebola outbreak in Uganda
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said Wednesday that it was working with Uganda to prevent the country's Ebola outbreak from spreading to other nations.
Truss says government will not slash spending despite tax cut plan
World News // 1 day ago
Truss says government will not slash spending despite tax cut plan
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday that her government does not plan to cut public spending despite offering one of the biggest tax cuts in more than 40 years.
Power restored to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after outage
World News // 1 day ago
Power restored to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after outage
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Power to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been restored, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Wednesday in a statement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three Philadelphia police officers shot while serving warrant
Three Philadelphia police officers shot while serving warrant
Record-low water levels expose volcanic ash in Lake Mead
Record-low water levels expose volcanic ash in Lake Mead
Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for GOP after leaving Democratic Party
Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for GOP after leaving Democratic Party
Judge denies Trump bid to delay deposition in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Judge denies Trump bid to delay deposition in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Texas family of 5 sentenced on Jan. 6 riot charges
Texas family of 5 sentenced on Jan. 6 riot charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement