Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 12, 2022 / 1:56 PM

Truss says government will not slash spending despite tax cut plan

By Clyde Hughes
British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves No.10 Downing Street on Sept. 7. She told the House of Commons Wednesday that her government will not cut government spending. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b42c6772333580066290b64baa106713/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves No.10 Downing Street on Sept. 7. She told the House of Commons Wednesday that her government will not cut government spending. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday that her government does not plan to cut public spending despite offering one of the biggest tax cuts in more than 40 years.

Truss made the comments during the prime minister's questions in Britain's House of Commons in response to Labor Leader Keir Starmer quizzing her about possible spending reductions in the face of the proposed tax cuts.

Advertisement

Truss and her government have faced mounting criticism domestically and overseas for promising the most significant tax cuts in Britain since the 1970s while inflation was raging in the country and around the world.

Over that time, the value of the pound against the U.S. dollar dropped to near-record levels and the International Monetary Fund went public suggesting that Britain rethink its plans for the tax cut.

RELATED Truss backs off naming Romero to lead British treasury

Earlier this month, Truss pulled back slightly, saying the tax cut would not be offered to those making more than $168,000.

Truss said, though, she was not willing to slash public spending to make up for the loss of revenue from the tax cuts.

"What we will make sure is that over the medium term the debt is falling," Truss said, according to BBC News. "But we will do that not by cutting public spending but by making sure we spend public money well."

Advertisement

Truss' comments drew criticism from some allies, like the TaxPayers' Alliance, a group that had supported her tax cut plan.

"The prime minister is in danger of delivering a half-baked fiscal plan," the alliance's political director James Roberts said, according to Politico.

"Government spending has grown wildly over recent years and tax cuts are back on the table, but working taxpayers know there's no such thing as a free lunch."

RELATED British grid operator preparing for possibility of winter power cuts

The Institute of Fiscal Studies said earlier this month that the government would need to find $69 billion in either spending cuts or tax rises to stop Britain's public debt from growing.

The comments came as the value of the pound against the U.S. dollar tumbled to under $1.09 after Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, said the central bank would stick to its Friday deadline to end bond buying in response to the tax cut plan despite reports it was considering an extension.

Read More

British PM Liz Truss opens North Sea to drillers

Latest Headlines

Power restored to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after outage
World News // 8 hours ago
Power restored to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after outage
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Power to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been restored, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Wednesday in a statement.
Poland reports leak in Druzhba crude oil pipeline
World News // 4 hours ago
Poland reports leak in Druzhba crude oil pipeline
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A section of the Druzhba pipeline delivering Russian oil to Germany leaked late Tuesday, Polish authorities said.
Moscow announces arrest of 8 suspects in Crimea bridge explosion
World News // 5 hours ago
Moscow announces arrest of 8 suspects in Crimea bridge explosion
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Intelligence authorities in Moscow have announced the arrest of eight suspects in connection with Saturday's bridge bombing that killed three people while knocking out a critical supply line between Russia and Crimea.
500 pilot whales dead in two mass strandings off New Zealand coast
World News // 6 hours ago
500 pilot whales dead in two mass strandings off New Zealand coast
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- More than 500 pilot whales have died in the past week after beaching themselves twice along the shore of Chatham Island, a remote cay off the New Zealand coast, according to authorities.
British pound falls amid confusion over end date for bond-buying plan
World News // 7 hours ago
British pound falls amid confusion over end date for bond-buying plan
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Confusing messages in a matter of hours left investors guessing if the Bank of England will continue buying bonds to stabilize their prices easing challenges faced by many pension funds.
Myanmar court conviction raises Aung San Suu Kyi's prison term to 26 years
World News // 8 hours ago
Myanmar court conviction raises Aung San Suu Kyi's prison term to 26 years
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Myanmar court sentenced deposed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to an additional three years in prison for corruption on Wednesday, adding to her previous convictions and extending her total
NATO head calls on members to increase arms supplies to Ukraine
World News // 14 hours ago
NATO head calls on members to increase arms supplies to Ukraine
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on member nations to increase arms supplies, including advanced air defense systems, to Ukraine.
Israel, Lebanon reach deal to share territory in Mediterranean
World News // 1 day ago
Israel, Lebanon reach deal to share territory in Mediterranean
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Israel and Lebanon have reached a "historic agreement" that would allow the longtime adversaries to redraw their maritime border and increase sharing of natural gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.
Russia renews attacks on Zaporizhzhia
World News // 1 day ago
Russia renews attacks on Zaporizhzhia
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Russian forces launched a barrage of missiles targeting the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early Tuesday, as the Kremlin continues to attack one of the four regions it has declared annexed.
King Charles III coronation date set for May 6
World News // 17 hours ago
King Charles III coronation date set for May 6
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The coronation of King Charles III has been scheduled for May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trial begins for U.K. nurse accused of killing 7 babies, trying to kill 10 others
Trial begins for U.K. nurse accused of killing 7 babies, trying to kill 10 others
Three boaters rescued in Gulf of Mexico after fighting off sharks
Three boaters rescued in Gulf of Mexico after fighting off sharks
Biden to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as national monument
Biden to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as national monument
Ex-San Antonio police officer who shot teen arrested, charged
Ex-San Antonio police officer who shot teen arrested, charged
Labor Department to issue new rules on independent contractors
Labor Department to issue new rules on independent contractors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement