Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 11, 2022 / 9:01 PM

King Charles III coronation date set for May 6

By Sheri Walsh
1/2
Britain's King Charles III's coronation date has been set for May 6 of next year, according to Buckingham Palace. Photo by UK House Of Lords/ Roger Harris/ UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ab6798b4620c22d480808bb3ff83214c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Britain's King Charles III's coronation date has been set for May 6 of next year, according to Buckingham Palace. Photo by UK House Of Lords/ Roger Harris/ UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The coronation of King Charles III has been scheduled for May 6 of next year at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday adding that the ceremony, while steeped in tradition, will also "look towards the future."

The coronation will take place eight months after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at the age of 96, to allow the country more time to mourn and to plan the ceremony, the announcement said.

Advertisement

Charles will be crowned king, alongside his wife Camilla who will be crowned queen consort. The former Prince Charles was formally confirmed as Britain's new king several days after the queen's death in a ceremony at St. James' Palace.

The coronation, to be held at Westminster Abbey where every coronation ceremony has been held for the last 900 years, will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby who delivered the sermon at the queen's funeral.

RELATED Britain's King Charles III to skip COP27 climate summit

"The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the palace said.

Advertisement

"The ceremony has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and next year's coronation is expected to include the same core elements while recognizing the spirit of our times," the palace added.

Like Queen Elizabeth, who had her coronation on June 2 in 1953, King Charles will be "anointed, blessed and consecrated" by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The tradition has been conducted at most royal coronations since 1066, according to the palace.

RELATED Britain's Royal Mint unveils new coins featuring King Charles III

While the queen's coronation included 8,000 guests and lasted almost three hours, King Charles' coronation is expected to be smaller and shorter.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-serving monarch, died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on Sept. 8, three months after the country celebrated her Platinum Jubilee following 70 years on the throne.

King Charles is the oldest child of Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip, who died last year.

RELATED Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death confirmed as old age

Latest Headlines

Trial begins for U.K. nurse accused of killing 7 babies, trying to kill 10 others
World News // 3 hours ago
Trial begins for U.K. nurse accused of killing 7 babies, trying to kill 10 others
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in the U.K. said that a nurse, who is charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others, injected them with air and fed them insulin.
British businessman arrested for sanctions violations
World News // 6 hours ago
British businessman arrested for sanctions violations
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- British businessman Graham Bonham-Carter has been arrested for violating the U.S. sanctions against Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Bonham-Carter's accounts were previously frozen due to his links to Deripaska.
New Zealand set to tax methane emissions from cow burps
World News // 7 hours ago
New Zealand set to tax methane emissions from cow burps
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- New Zealand's government introduced a tax scheme that would require farmers to pay for emissions by the year 2025.
G7 pledges support for Ukraine in emergency meeting
World News // 14 hours ago
G7 pledges support for Ukraine in emergency meeting
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- G7 members said Tuesday they will continue to assist Ukraine in defending itself against Russia and condemned Moscow for the escalation of the war this week.
IMF says storm clouds have descended on the global economy
World News // 9 hours ago
IMF says storm clouds have descended on the global economy
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Global shocks, from war to COVID-19, mean the global economy could get worse before it gets better, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.
Russia renews attacks on Zaporizhzhia
World News // 17 hours ago
Russia renews attacks on Zaporizhzhia
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Russian forces launched a barrage of missiles targeting the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early Tuesday, as the Kremlin continues to attack one of the four regions it has declared annexed.
Malaysia calls for new elections within 60 days
World News // 11 hours ago
Malaysia calls for new elections within 60 days
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A little more than a year after being named Malaysia's prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob called on Tuesday for early elections and dissolved parliament in the face of endless in-fighting within his ruling coalition.
China ramps up strict COVID policies as fresh outbreak grips country
World News // 11 hours ago
China ramps up strict COVID policies as fresh outbreak grips country
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- China has ramped up its strict "zero-COVID" policies -- including travel bans, business lockdowns and city-wide quarantines -- as new virus cases surge throughout the country following a week-long national holiday.
Samsung announces disappointing 3Q results
World News // 11 hours ago
Samsung announces disappointing 3Q results
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- South Korea's Samsung Electronics announced Friday that its third-quarter operating profit is expected to be $7.66 billion, down a whopping 31.7% from a year ago.
Altaf Shah, Kashmir separatist jailed by Indian authorities, dies after cancer battle
World News // 12 hours ago
Altaf Shah, Kashmir separatist jailed by Indian authorities, dies after cancer battle
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Kashmiri separatist Altaf Shah, who had been jailed by Indian authorities, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, authorities said on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hong Kong refuses to seize sanctioned Russian superyacht
Hong Kong refuses to seize sanctioned Russian superyacht
U.N. takes up resolution on Russia's annexation attempt of Ukraine
U.N. takes up resolution on Russia's annexation attempt of Ukraine
Russia renews attacks on Zaporizhzhia
Russia renews attacks on Zaporizhzhia
Police: More than 40 FBI agents searching for missing Georgia toddler
Police: More than 40 FBI agents searching for missing Georgia toddler
Murder charges against 'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed dropped
Murder charges against 'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed dropped
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement