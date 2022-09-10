Advertisement
Sept. 10, 2022 / 10:58 AM

King Charles III officially proclaimed monarch

By UPI Staff
King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch during the Accession Council at St James's Palace in London on Saturday. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council confirms his role. Photo courtesy of The Royal Family
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- King Charles III was formally proclaimed monarch during a ceremony Saturday at St. James's Palace in London.

Charles became king upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at age 96 on Thursday. Saturday's official ceremony, which confirms the king's official duties as head of state, was broadcast live.

"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now passed to me," Charles said during the ceremony.

"In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the people of these islands and of the commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world."

The formal ceremony has been carried out for more than 300 years to proclaim British monarchs sovereign. Saturday's was the first time the tradition was visible to the public via live broadcast.

The event included a meeting by the privy council, a body of advisers to the monarch. Charles' wife, Camilla, who is now queen consort, and his son William, the prince of wales, were present.

After King Charles made personal declaration and signed an oath to uphold the security of the Church of Scotland, the proclamation was read from the balcony by Garter Principal King of Arms David Vines White.

King Charles said the "overwhelming affection and support" extended to the royal family has been "the greatest consolation" and spoke of his mother's example.

"My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion," he said. "Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life."

King Charles III takes British throne: a look back

Charles, dressed in the ceremonial uniform of Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regiment of Wales, is accompanied by his sister, Princess Anne, on the drive from Buckingham Palace to the Guildhall for the traditional ceremony admitting him as a Freeman of the City of London. File Photo courtesy of British Information Services | License Photo

