Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 6, 2022 / 9:29 AM

French novelist Annie Ernaux wins 2022 Nobel Prize in literature

By A.L. Lee
1/8
French writer Annie Ernaux is shown in 2019 at Hotel Formentor garden, in Pollenca, Majorca, Balearic Islands, Spain. Photo by Cati Cladera/EPA-EFE
French writer Annie Ernaux is shown in 2019 at Hotel Formentor garden, in Pollenca, Majorca, Balearic Islands, Spain. Photo by Cati Cladera/EPA-EFE

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- French novelist Annie Ernaux won the Nobel Prize in literature Thursday for her deeply honest body of autobiographical works that reveal how she overcame numerous personal misfortunes.

The 82-year-old writer becomes the 17th woman to ever win the literary honor, considered one of the most prestigious in the world.

Advertisement

The Nobel Committee issued a statement praising Ernaux "for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory."

Ernaux's first book Cleaned Out revealed she got an undercover abortion while growing up in 1960s France when the procedure was still illegal.

RELATED Loretta Lynn was a spokeswoman for White rural working-class women

Another title, A Simple Passion, was an honest account detailing her extramarital affair with a foreign diplomat, which went on to become a best-seller in France.

The author was perhaps best known for her 2019 autobiography titled The Years, in which Ernaux wrote about 70 years in France and how historic events over time impacted her life.

The book was widely lauded and nominated for the Booker International Prize, with New York Times reviewer Edmund White describing it as "an autobiography unlike any you have ever read."

Advertisement

As a young writer in college, Ernaux saw her first book rejected by publishers because they felt the work was "too ambitious," she told the Times in a 2020 interview.

Feeling discouraged, she took up other pursuits -- got married, had two kids and was working as a teacher -- and had reached her 30s before getting the itch to write again.

"My husband had made fun of me after my first manuscript," she said, according to the Times. "I pretended to work on a Ph.D. thesis to have time alone."

RELATED Mexico investigates art collector who burned Frida Kahlo drawing to sell NFTs

Each year in October, the Nobel committees in Sweden and Norway announce the Nobel laureates for contributions in the fields of science, literature, economics, and peace efforts.

Past winners of the Nobel Prize in literature include songwriter Bob Dylan and author Toni Morrison, who became the first Black writer to ever receive the award in 1993.

This year's winners will receive a cash award of nearly $1 million, along with the iconic gold medal that features the profile of 19th century Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.

The announcements began on Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo winning the Nobel Prize in medicine for his research that proved a genetic link between humans and Neanderthals.

Advertisement

That was followed by the physics award, presented Tuesday to three scientists for 50 years of independent research that delivered new understanding into the behavior of tiny particles -- like photons and electrons -- that form the foundations of the universe.

And on Wednesday, two American scientists and a third from Denmark won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for research that could lead to improved cancer treatments through a molecular process that steers medicines to vulnerable areas inside the body.

The prizes for peace and economics have yet to be announced.

Read More

Biden surprises Elton John with National Humanities Medal

Latest Headlines

At least 35 dead in mass shooting at Thailand childcare center
World News // 5 hours ago
At least 35 dead in mass shooting at Thailand childcare center
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A disgruntled former police officer opened fire inside a childcare center in northeastern Thailand Thursday, killing at least 35 people, including two-dozen children, before killing his family and taking his own life.
Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
World News // 32 minutes ago
Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Sabotage confirmed, materials seized in Nord Stream pipeline blast probe, Sweden says.
Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota sentenced to 10 years in Myanmar
World News // 44 minutes ago
Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota sentenced to 10 years in Myanmar
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A Myanmar military court sentenced Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota to 10 years in prison for violating its sedition laws on Wednesday.
New EU sanctions target 'Putin's war machine'
World News // 1 hour ago
New EU sanctions target 'Putin's war machine'
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The latest sanctions package includes a price cap on Russian crude oil, but targets other economic sectors such as steel.
WHO issues warning over 4 medicines from Indian pharmaceutical
World News // 2 hours ago
WHO issues warning over 4 medicines from Indian pharmaceutical
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization issued a warning on Wednesday against four cold and cough syrups made in India after 66 children in the African country of Gambia died after consuming them.
Russia rains missiles on Zaporizhzhia, hits apartment complex
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia rains missiles on Zaporizhzhia, hits apartment complex
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Moscow intensified its attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday morning with seven rockets that slammed into an apartment building, killing at least two, officials said.
Baquer Namazi leaves Iran after 6 years of detention
World News // 9 hours ago
Baquer Namazi leaves Iran after 6 years of detention
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Baquer Namazi, an Iranian-American who has been held captive by the Iranian regime for nearly seven years, was released Wednesday, U.S. officials said.
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles amid rising tensions on peninsula
World News // 10 hours ago
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles amid rising tensions on peninsula
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into waters off the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula early Thursday, Japanese officials said.
Putin expects situation in annexed regions to 'stabilize' soon
World News // 1 day ago
Putin expects situation in annexed regions to 'stabilize' soon
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he expects the turbulent situation in four regions of eastern Ukraine to "stabilize" soon, after Russia declared the territory as part of its own.
OPEC+ announces plans to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day
World News // 20 hours ago
OPEC+ announces plans to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- OPEC and its allies announced plans Wednesday to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day beginning in November.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Court agrees to expedite Justice Department appeal in Trump special master case
Court agrees to expedite Justice Department appeal in Trump special master case
Rancher sentenced to 11 years in prison for $244 million 'ghost cattle' scheme
Rancher sentenced to 11 years in prison for $244 million 'ghost cattle' scheme
No jail time for hacker behind $250M Capital One data breach
No jail time for hacker behind $250M Capital One data breach
Police: 4 family members kidnapped in California found dead
Police: 4 family members kidnapped in California found dead
Purdue University student dies in dorm, roommate in custody
Purdue University student dies in dorm, roommate in custody
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement