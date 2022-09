Taliban stand guard at the scene of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday after a suicide attack at a school that killed at least 23 people, mostly schoolgirls. Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A suicide bomb attack at a school in Kabul on Friday morning killed at least 23 people, most believed to be young women, police said. The attack on the Kaaj Education Center targeted Hazara ethnic minorities, a group of prominently Shiite Muslims. Advertisement

The students were taking a practice university test when the attack took place, injuring 36 others, according to a doctor at Ali Jinah Hospital.

No one had claimed responsibility for the explosion. A branch of the Islamic State has participated in attacks on places of worship and other institutions in Afghanistan nearly every Friday since the Taliban took over the country a year ago.

The Islamic State group views the minority Shiite Muslims as heretics and has a long history of attacking their communities and establishments.

"Attacks on civilian targets show the brutality of the enemy and are strongly condemned," said Kabul Police spokesman Khalid Zadran, according to The Washington Post.

The Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, "strict action will be taken against the perpetrators of the attack."