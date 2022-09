Several residents wait on a Mexico City street after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the country's southwestern coast early Thursday. The earthquake happened days after a 7.7-magnitude temblor shook the area on Monday. Photo by Sashenka Gutierrez/EPA-EFE

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Mexico early Thursday, killing at least two people, officials said. The earthquake hit at 1:16 a.m .in the state of Michoacan at a depth of nearly 15 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Advertisement

Mexican President Andres Manuel said the temblor's epicenter was the municipality of Coalcoman near the country's western coast, with its effects being felt as far east as Mexico City, located nearly 400 miles away.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City confirmed that two people in the capital had died as a result of the earthquake.

Officials said a woman died after hitting her head when falling down stairs in her home and a man died of a heart attack.

"From the government of Mexico City, we support the families and extend our solidarity," Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said in a statement.

Sheinbaum reported that the city did not sustain any damage due to the earthquake.

Aside from the two deaths, no other casualties were immediately reported.

The earthquake occurred only days after a stronger 7.6-magnitude temblor hit near Aquila on Mexico's west coast, resulting in at least one death.