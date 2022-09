1/2

A bridge was damaged after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit eastern Taiwa in Hualien County on Sunday. Photo courtesy Haulien County, Taiwan, government/EPA/ESE.

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Sunday, around 18 hours after a 6.5 quake struck about 6 miles away with no fatalities reported in either one. The latest quake hit rural southeastern Taiwan, about 53 miles southeast from Lugu with a depth of 6.2 miles, at 12:44 p.m. Sunday local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The one at 20:41 p.m. local time Saturday was around 60 miles west of Yujing, also with a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the USGS. Advertisement

Japan's Meteorological Agency removed a tsunami warning for Miyako island in the East China Sea on Sunday.

In one building, three people were trapped under the rubble and another person was rescued, the island's official Central News Agency reported.

CNN reported about 20 passengers were evacuated after a train derailed in the area with no injuries, the Taiwan Railway Administration said.

One damages were reported to a local school, according to Kolas Yotaka, a former presidential spokeswoman who is running for local elections in Hualien county.

About 110 soldiers were deployed in Hualien county to assist with disaster relief efforts, Taiwan's defense ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang said.