Sept. 20, 2022 / 8:37 AM

Royal family releases another previously unseen photo showing queen in Scotland in 1971

By A.L. Lee
Queen Elizabeth II is seen on a hillside near the royal family's Balmoral estate in Scotland in 1971, when she would have been 45 years old. The photo had never been seen before in public until Tuesday. Photo courtesy Buckingham Palace/Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth II is seen on a hillside near the royal family's Balmoral estate in Scotland in 1971, when she would have been 45 years old. The photo had never been seen before in public until Tuesday. Photo courtesy Buckingham Palace/Royal Family

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- For the second time this week, Britain's royal family has released a never-before-seen photograph of Queen Elizabeth II -- this one taken a half-century ago during a visit in Scotland.

Buckingham Palace released the first photo on Sunday. It showed the queen in May during the country's Platinum Jubilee to celebrate her 70th year on the British throne.

The photo released Tuesday shows the queen on a hillside near her Balmoral estate in Scotland during a visit in 1971, when she would have been 45 years old.

In the photo, Elizabeth II is wearing a coat and sunglasses and a silk scarf around her head as she appears to gracefully traverse a moor with a long cane in her right hand.

The photo was released after the queen's state funeral on Monday, which was attended by hundreds of world leaders and viewed by millions of people around the world. Late Monday, she was buried at Windsor Castle during a private ceremony next to her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

Queen Elizabeth II greets Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 6, 2022. The queen asked Truss to form a new administration. Truss accepted and was appointed prime minister and first lord of the treasury. Photo courtesy of The Royal Family/Twitter

The queen died on Sept. 8 and was immediately succeeded on the throne by her eldest son, King Charles III.

The royal family posted the new photograph on social media Tuesday with the phrase, "May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. In loving memory of Her Majesty the Queen."

The family is expected to take another week to grieve privately before reassuming their royal duties. In the meantime, all engagements for King Charles III have been postponed until at least next week.

On Tuesday, flags around the country returned to full-mast to signify the end of the national period of mourning. Royal flags will continue to fly at half-mast until the king and his family re-emerge.

In another ritual signifying the dawn of a new era, the Lord Chamberlain -- the most senior officer in the royal household -- broke his "wand of office" in half and placed it on the queen's draped coffin before it was lowered into the vault during the private ceremony Monday night.



