Watch Live
Funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II moves toward Windsor Castle
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 19, 2022 / 7:24 AM

Buckingham Palace releases previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth II

By Clyde Hughes
The royal family released this photograph of Queen Elizabeth II, which was taken in May during the Platinum Jubilee celebration to commemorate her 70th year as Britain's monarch. Photo courtesy Buckingham Palace
The royal family released this photograph of Queen Elizabeth II, which was taken in May during the Platinum Jubilee celebration to commemorate her 70th year as Britain's monarch. Photo courtesy Buckingham Palace

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Britain's royal family has released a new photograph of Queen Elizabeth II -- one that was previously unseen by the public -- that was taken earlier this year during celebrations for her 70 years on the throne.

The photo was released late on Sunday and it shows the queen in a light blue outfit with pearls that were given her by her father King George IV and the Queen Mother on her 18th birthday in 1944.

Advertisement

The photograph was taken in May to commemorate the queen's 70th year leading the royal family.

"The photo was taken to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee -- the first British Monarch to reach this milestone," Buckingham Palace said in a tweet on Sunday ahead of the queen's state funeral.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: a look back

Queen Elizabeth II greets Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 6, 2022. The queen asked Truss to form a new administration. Truss accepted and was appointed prime minister and first lord of the treasury. Photo courtesy of The Royal Family/Twitter

"[Monday], millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life."

Elizabeth II also wore the pearls during an address on the 75th anniversary of VE Day and her Diamond Jubilee speech in 2012.

The queen died at the royal family's Balmoral estate in Scotland on Sept. 8.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla hosted hundreds of world leaders at a reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday night, including U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

Advertisement

At the end of the state funeral on Monday, Queen Elizabeth II will be buried at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Her husband Prince Phillip, who died at age 99 last year, will be moved to the royal vault beneath the chapel to lie next to the queen.

United Kingdom mourns Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II greets Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 6, 2022. The queen asked Truss to form a new administration. Truss accepted and was appointed prime minister and first lord of the treasury. Photo courtesy of The Royal Family/Twitter

Read More

Watch live: Queen Elizabeth II honored with state funeral at Westminster Abbey Britain holds moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of funeral Princes William, Harry stand vigil over Queen's casket during ceremony

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II moves to Windsor Castle
World News // 2 hours ago
Watch live: Funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II moves to Windsor Castle
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II was attended by hundreds of world leaders and watched by millions more around the world, as about 2 million people gathered in London for the historic occasion.
Fiona impacts Dominican Republic, expected to become major hurricane
World News // 1 day ago
Fiona impacts Dominican Republic, expected to become major hurricane
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Hurricane Fiona was bringing severe weather conditions to parts of the Caribbean early on Monday before it's expected to make a turn north and head in the direction of Bermuda.
Biden: U.S. will defend Taiwan from 'unprecedented attack' by China
World News // 4 hours ago
Biden: U.S. will defend Taiwan from 'unprecedented attack' by China
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden repeated his assertion that American forces would defend Taiwan militarily against an attempted invasion by China, a claim that he has made several times during his administration.
U.S. Green village base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Green village base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. military officials said their Green Village military base in northeastern Syria was targeted in a failed rocket attack on Sunday.
Britain holds moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of funeral
World News // 18 hours ago
Britain holds moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of funeral
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Britain observed a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday as the nation prepares for the late monarch's funeral on Monday.
Vatican envoy comes under fire near Zaporizhzhia while delivering aid to Ukraine
World News // 15 hours ago
Vatican envoy comes under fire near Zaporizhzhia while delivering aid to Ukraine
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, a top Vatican envoy, came under fire near the city of Zaporizhzhia while distributing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the Vatican's news service reported Sunday.
India's Gautam Adani surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's third-richest person
World News // 16 hours ago
India's Gautam Adani surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's third-richest person
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- India's Gautam Adani surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over the weekend, becoming the third-richest person in the world as of Sunday.
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 11%, deaths 10%; one-tenth of records
World News // 17 hours ago
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 11%, deaths 10%; one-tenth of records
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and deaths worldwide remain at lowest levels since June with 11% weekly drop in infections to around 475,000 daily and 10% decline in fatalities to about 1,550 each day and about one-10th of records.
8 million ordered to evacuate as Typhoon Nanmadol slams Japan
World News // 17 hours ago
8 million ordered to evacuate as Typhoon Nanmadol slams Japan
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol is on a path that will put the entire country of Japan at risk for life-threatening impacts, including widespread flooding, damaging winds and coastal inundation early this week.
Pope Francis urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to respect ceasefire, again calls for peace in Ukraine
World News // 18 hours ago
Pope Francis urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to respect ceasefire, again calls for peace in Ukraine
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to respect a ceasefire amid the latest border clashes between the two countries that has led to the deaths of more than 200 people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Second magnitude 6.5-plus earthquake strikes Taiwan in 18 hours
Second magnitude 6.5-plus earthquake strikes Taiwan in 18 hours
Russia conducts 'meaningless' offensive operations near Donetsk as Ukraine conducts strikes in south
Russia conducts 'meaningless' offensive operations near Donetsk as Ukraine conducts strikes in south
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed politicians may send U.S. 'back to the dark ages'
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed politicians may send U.S. 'back to the dark ages'
India's Gautam Adani surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's third-richest person
India's Gautam Adani surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's third-richest person
Britain holds moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of funeral
Britain holds moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of funeral
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement