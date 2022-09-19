Buckingham Palace releases previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth II

The royal family released this photograph of Queen Elizabeth II, which was taken in May during the Platinum Jubilee celebration to commemorate her 70th year as Britain's monarch. Photo courtesy Buckingham Palace

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Britain's royal family has released a new photograph of Queen Elizabeth II -- one that was previously unseen by the public -- that was taken earlier this year during celebrations for her 70 years on the throne. The photo was released late on Sunday and it shows the queen in a light blue outfit with pearls that were given her by her father King George IV and the Queen Mother on her 18th birthday in 1944.

The photograph was taken in May to commemorate the queen's 70th year leading the royal family.

"The photo was taken to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee -- the first British Monarch to reach this milestone," Buckingham Palace said in a tweet on Sunday ahead of the queen's state funeral.

"[Monday], millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life."

Elizabeth II also wore the pearls during an address on the 75th anniversary of VE Day and her Diamond Jubilee speech in 2012.

The queen died at the royal family's Balmoral estate in Scotland on Sept. 8.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla hosted hundreds of world leaders at a reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday night, including U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

At the end of the state funeral on Monday, Queen Elizabeth II will be buried at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Her husband Prince Phillip, who died at age 99 last year, will be moved to the royal vault beneath the chapel to lie next to the queen.

