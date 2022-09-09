Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 9, 2022 / 8:30 AM

North Korea passes law declaring itself a 'nuclear state,' says it will never give up nukes

By A.L. Lee
1/4
A law passed in North Korea on Friday clears the way for its military to make pre-emptive nuclear strikes in the event of "nuclear or non-nuclear attack by hostile forces." File Photo by KCNA/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/51d096c1266ff03a8837a158e911aa3c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A law passed in North Korea on Friday clears the way for its military to make pre-emptive nuclear strikes in the event of "nuclear or non-nuclear attack by hostile forces." File Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- North Korean lawmakers passed a law Friday that officially declares the country a nuclear weapons state, a move that was closely followed by a defiant victory speech from ruler Kim Jong Un in which he seemed to reject any chance for diplomacy.

The law sailed through parliament in a unanimous vote, and Kim called the decree "irreversible" and vowed to "never give up" North Korea's nuclear weapons.

Advertisement

In a major policy shift, Pyongyang also cleared the way for North Korea's military to make pre-emptive nuclear strikes in the event of "nuclear or non-nuclear attack by hostile forces."

The mandate, which also bans sharing nuclear secrets, is the latest salvo in many decades of tensions with the West over the country's atomic weapons program.

RELATED Seoul proposes talks with Pyongyang on separated families

Diplomatic experts say that Friday's law provides a legal basis for North Korea to gain global acceptance as a legitimate nuclear power.

Despite pervasive sanctions, Western leaders in the past have sought at least some diplomacy with Kim. Donald Trump became the first sitting American president to visit North Korea during a historic meeting with Kim in 2019.

Advertisement

Since becoming president last year, Joe Biden has also expressed a willingness to sit down with leaders in Pyongyang.

North Korea's military test fires a tactical-guided weapon from an undisclosed location on April 17. File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

Notably, North Korea passed the new law one day after Seoul proposed bilateral talks to solve the issue of families separated by their shared border.

Unification Minister Kwon Young-se formally proposed the talks, saying South Korea hopes that both sides will meet in person as soon as possible to discuss humanitarian matters, including the issue of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

Over the past few years, North Korea is believed to have accelerated development of short-range nuclear missiles capable of striking South Korea. Kim has ordered dozens of ballistic missile tests over the last five years, including several this year -- and U.S. intelligence believes North Korea may conduct its first underground nuclear test in five years.

RELATED U.S., South Korea kick off largest joint military drills in years

On Friday, Kim justified his growing nuclear capabilities.

"The adoption of laws and regulations related to the national nuclear force policy is a remarkable event as it's our declaration that we legally acquired war deterrence as a means of national defense," he said according to CNN.

Advertisement

Kim also gave the United States some of the blame for creating North Korea's nuclear path.

RELATED North Korea fires pair of cruise missiles while South calls for dialogue

"As long as nuclear weapons exist on Earth, and imperialism and the anti-North Korean maneuvers of the U.S. and its followers remain, our road to strengthening our nuclear force will never end."

Some foreign policy experts believe Kim is trying to leverage partnerships with China and Russia to keep the United States off balance in the region. Nearly 30,000 U.S. troops are currently based in South Korea.

Both Beijing and Moscow have recently blocked U.S. efforts in the United Nations to slap additional sanctions on North Korea for testing long-range missiles this year.

Read More

U.S., Japan, South Korea reaffirm commitment to deter North Korea

Latest Headlines

Britain's King Charles III to give first national address following queen's death
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain's King Charles III to give first national address following queen's death
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III will make his first national address on Friday and perform other key duties on his first full day on the British throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Kay weakens to tropical storm in eastern Pacific off coast of Baja California
World News // 3 days ago
Kay weakens to tropical storm in eastern Pacific off coast of Baja California
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Hurricane Kay in the eastern Pacific Ocean has weakened to a tropical storm, but is still expected to bring stormy conditions to the western coast of Baja California and parts of Southern California on Friday.
British central bank says bills with Queen Elizabeth II's image still 'legal tender'
World News // 9 hours ago
British central bank says bills with Queen Elizabeth II's image still 'legal tender'
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Bank of England on Thursday said that bank notes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth II are still "legal tender" following her death.
'Saddest day': British, world leaders mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
World News // 17 hours ago
'Saddest day': British, world leaders mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II is being remembered by world leaders for her dedication and service to the United Kingdom over a 70-year reign.
King Charles III, 73, ascends as oldest British monarch to take throne
World News // 15 hours ago
King Charles III, 73, ascends as oldest British monarch to take throne
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- King Charles III, Britain's newest monarch, takes the throne at age 73, the oldest such ascension in the history of the royal family.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral planning begins
World News // 16 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral planning begins
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Operation Unicorn is now in full effect as Britain prepares for at least 10 days of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland on Thursday.
King Charles' coronation could be several months away
World News // 16 hours ago
King Charles' coronation could be several months away
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Although, Prince Charles became King Charles III immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Thursday, official ceremonies marking the succession are not planned immediately.
Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96
World News // 19 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced.
Queen Elizabeth II had been under medical supervision shortly before death
World News // 1 day ago
Queen Elizabeth II had been under medical supervision shortly before death
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Before her death Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II had been under close medical supervision at her Balmoral castle in Scotland because her doctors were concerned about her health.
Chinese man rescued after drifting 200 miles in hydrogen balloon
World News // 20 hours ago
Chinese man rescued after drifting 200 miles in hydrogen balloon
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A Chinese man who spent two days in a hydrogen balloon that drifted roughly 200 miles has been found safe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Queen Elizabeth II had been under medical supervision shortly before death
Queen Elizabeth II had been under medical supervision shortly before death
'Saddest day': British, world leaders mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
'Saddest day': British, world leaders mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96
King Charles' coronation could be several months away
King Charles' coronation could be several months away
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement