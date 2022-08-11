Trending
Aug. 11, 2022 / 8:38 AM

Aine Davis, member of Islamic State 'Beatles' group, charged with terrorism in Britain

By Clyde Hughes
British terror suspect Aine Davis is transported in a van from Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain, on Thursday. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A member of an Islamic State terror cell known as "The Beatles," who's believed to have tortured and killed captive Westerners, was charged with terrorism in Britain on Thursday.

Aine Lesley Junior Davis was charged after he was deported to Britain from Turkey. Davis, 38, is originally from London.

Officials said that Davis was expected to appear in Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday to face the charges.

British prosecutors have charged Davis in connection with crimes in 2014 and for possession of a firearm for purposes connected with terrorism. He's also charged with soliciting funds for terrorism purposes.

RELATED U.S. charges Iranian agent with plotting to kill national security adviser John Bolton in 2020

Davis was part of the four-member "Beatles" British terror cell. All four grew up in west London and volunteered to fight for the Islamic State in Syria, where they often controlled Western hostages.

The group was dubbed The Beatles by law enforcement because of their British accents and their ability to speak English.

The best known of the group, Mohammed Emwazi, or "Jihadi John," was often seen in videos of captives being executed. Emwazi, believed to be the group's ringleader, was killed in an airstrike after a manhunt in 2015.

Another member, Alexanda Kotey, is connected to the deaths of four Americans -- journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig. He was sentenced to life in prison in U.S. court in April.

The group's fourth member, El Shafee Elsheikh, or "Jihadi George," carried out most of the torture and was captured by U.S.-supported Syrian Democratic Forces in 2018. He was convicted in U.S. federal court and is in federal prison.

RELATED Cease-fire between Israel, Islamic Jihad holds as Gaza crossings partly reopened

Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant in West Bank raid

