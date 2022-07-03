Advertisement
World News
July 3, 2022 / 3:22 PM

Danish police make arrest after several people shot in Copenhagen mall

By Adam Schrader
Danish police make arrest after several people shot in Copenhagen mall
People flee the Fields shopping center during evacuation by armed police in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Sunday. The Copenhagen Police department tweeted that they are present at the Fields shopping center in Copenhagen where shots were fired. Photo by Olafur Steinar Gestsson/EPA-EFE

July 3 (UPI) -- Danish police have arrested one person after several people were shot inside a Copenhagen mall on Sunday, officials said.

"Shots have been fired and several people have been hit," the Copenhagen Police Department said in a statement warning locals to stay away from the area.

The conditions of those who were shot were not immediately clear and the identity of the person arrested has not yet been revealed.

"We do not yet know for sure how many are injured or dead, but it is very serious," Copenhagen Mayor Sophie Anderson said in a statement, adding that officials were in close communication with police.

Gunman kills two civilians, injures three officers in Texas shootout

Lars Gaardhøj, the chairman of the capital region's governing council, said in a statement that area hospitals "are on standby" to receive patients after the "serious situation" at the Fields shopping center.

The Flemish Peace Institute, a think tank hosted by the Flemish Parliament in Belgium, has noted that Denmark has been ranked the second-most peaceful nation in the world and has very low violent crime rates.

"Denmark has one of the strictest -- possibly the strictest -- gun ownership laws in Europe," the Flemish Peace Institute noted. "The only type of weapon that civilians may own without a license are air rifles of a caliber of 4.5 mm or less."

All other firearms require a license and self-defense is not a legitimate reason for acquiring a weapon, according to the think tank.

"The only two reasons for being granted a firearms license are for sports shooting and hunting purposes," according to the think tank. "To gain an individual license, sports shooters are required to have been active members of a sports shooting club for at least two years."

Hunters must pass an advanced hunting exam and are allowed to use semi-automatic rifles but cannot carry more than two magazine cartridges at a time.

Man sought in shooting death of mom pushing baby stroller arrested in NYC

There are currently only about 170,000 active hunting licenses in Denmark, which has a population of about 5.8 million.

Brooklyn man arrested for allegedly stalking Taylor Swift at her NYC townhouse

