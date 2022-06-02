Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 2, 2022 / 10:48 AM

OPEC agrees to increase production in face of Russian sanctions

By Clyde Hughes
OPEC agrees to increase production in face of Russian sanctions
OPEC agreed Thursday to increase production by more than 600,000 per day. File Photo by Mohamed Messara/EPA-EFE

June 2 (UPI) -- OPEC and its allies said Thursday it plans to increase oil production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, which could lead to a deal with the United States that could lower crude prices.

Oil prices, and in turn gasoline prices, have soared to record levels since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which started in late February.

Advertisement

Economic sanctions in the United States and other countries could take much of Russia's oil off the market, creating an opportunity for major producers like Saudi Arabia.

The organization made the announcement in a statement at the 29th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting.

RELATED Gas, crude prices lower because of strategic oil release, AAA reports

Saudi-led OPEC had rejected a push from the United States and its allies to increase oil production. The Biden administration, though, sent a delegation to Saudi Arabia last month in hopes of ironing out a deal.

OPEC has avoided addressing the Ukrainian invasion with Russia, a key OPEC ally, suggesting it has nothing to do with the market issues. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have significant volumes of spare capacity that could be ramped up quickly, while others have regularly missed their output forecast.

Advertisement

"While we initially thought such a policy shift would likely coincide with a meeting between President Biden and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, we now believe that the expiration of the OPEC+ agreement could potentially come at tomorrow's ministerial meeting," RBC strategists including Helima Croft said in a note late on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

RELATED OPEC, partners agree to small increase in oil production in March

"The remaining barrels could be added back in July and August," they said.

Russia has lost 10% of its production since the start of the Ukrainian invasion because of sanctions and could be hit harder if the European Union follows through with its threat to end its purchases because of the war.

RELATED Green transition must avoid 1970s policy errors in oil market

Latest Headlines

Queen's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with Trooping the Color parade
World News // 3 hours ago
Queen's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with Trooping the Color parade
June 2 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee kicked off Thursday with a military parade with 1,400 troops and plenty of pomp and pageantry for her majesty's 70th year on the throne.
U.S., Taiwan announce trade initiative, angering China
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S., Taiwan announce trade initiative, angering China
June 2 (UPI) -- The United States and Taiwan announced an initiative meant to strengthen economic ties on the heels of a Washington-led regional trade pact that excluded Taipei.
Canada accuses Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft enforcing U.N. sanctions
World News // 6 hours ago
Canada accuses Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft enforcing U.N. sanctions
June 2 (UPI) -- Chinese warplanes have harassed Canadian aircraft patrolling international airspace as part of a United Nations Security Council mission to enforce sanctions imposed against North Korea, the Canadian Armed Forces said.
N. Korea's COVID-19 outbreak 'getting worse,' WHO says
World News // 9 hours ago
N. Korea's COVID-19 outbreak 'getting worse,' WHO says
SEOUL, June 2 (UPI) -- A top World Health Organization official said that the agency believes North Korea's COVID-19 outbreak is "getting worse, not better" and appealed to Pyongyang for more information.
Russian forces take control of 80% of Severodonetsk
World News // 14 hours ago
Russian forces take control of 80% of Severodonetsk
June 1 (UPI) -- Serhiy Hayday, head of Luhansk's regional military administration, said Wednesday that Russian forces now occupy about 80% of the Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk.
Deadly earthquake strikes China's Sichuan province
World News // 21 hours ago
Deadly earthquake strikes China's Sichuan province
June 1 (UPI) -- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Ya'an, a city in China's Sichuan province, Wednesday, killing four people and injuring 14 others.
Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II delayed by lightning storm ahead of Platinum Jubilee
World News // 1 day ago
Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II delayed by lightning storm ahead of Platinum Jubilee
June 1 (UPI) -- A lightning storm delayed a plane carrying Britain's Queen Elizabeth II from Scotland to London for the start of her Platinum Jubilee celebration, which will run through this weekend.
Hurricane Agatha leaves at least 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Mexico
World News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Agatha leaves at least 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Mexico
June 1 (UPI) -- Hurricane Agatha has killed at least 11 people and 20 are missing in southern Mexico, according to the governor of Oaxaca.
U.S. envoy calls for new U.N. sanctions if North Korea tests nuclear weapon
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. envoy calls for new U.N. sanctions if North Korea tests nuclear weapon
SEOUL, June 1 (UPI) -- The United States will push for new U.N. sanctions against North Korea if the secretive state conducts a nuclear weapon test, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield has said.
Myanmar conflict has displaced more than 1M refugees, U.N. says
World News // 1 day ago
Myanmar conflict has displaced more than 1M refugees, U.N. says
June 1 (UPI) -- The number of internally displaced people in Myanmar has topped 1 million for the first time, according to a new report by the United Nations, with almost 700,000 being forced to relocate since a 2021 military coup.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jury awards damages to both Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in defamation trial
Jury awards damages to both Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in defamation trial
First tropical storm of Atlantic season -- Alex -- could pester South Florida soon
First tropical storm of Atlantic season -- Alex -- could pester South Florida soon
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
Tulsa police interviewing witnesses, working to identify hospital shooting gunman
Tulsa police interviewing witnesses, working to identify hospital shooting gunman
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement