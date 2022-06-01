Trending
U.S. envoy calls for new U.N. sanctions if North Korea tests nuclear weapon

By Thomas Maresca
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Washington would push for new Security Council sanctions if North Korea conducts a nuclear weapon test. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, June 1 (UPI) -- The United States will push for new U.N. sanctions against North Korea if the secretive state conducts a nuclear weapon test, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield has said.

The U.S. envoy to the United Nations made the comment on Tuesday days after a U.S.-led Security Council resolution to punish North Korea for its spate of ballistic missile tests this year was vetoed by Russia and China.

"First of all, we need to enforce the sanctions that we already have authority to enforce," Thomas-Greenfield said during a news conference at the United Nations in New York City.

"And we certainly, as we attempted in this last resolution, will push for additional sanctions," she said in response to a question about a potential North Korean nuclear test.

Thomas-Greenfield once again slammed Beijing and Moscow for failing to support new sanctions in a Security Council vote last week after Pyongyang fired three ballistic missiles, including an ICBM, in its 17th round of weapons tests of the year.

"As you saw and we were not surprised to see, China and Russia both chose to veto that resolution," she said. "This was an unthinkable abdication of their responsibilities to the Council and to protecting international peace and security."

Officials in Washington and Seoul have said repeatedly that Pyongyang is poised to conduct its seventh nuclear test at any time and satellite imagery analysis shows that the regime has conducted extensive repairs on its Punggye-ri nuclear test facility.

South Korea's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Seoul is closely watching for further provocations by North Korea, including preparations for a nuclear detonation at Punggye-ri.

Ministry spokesman Choi Young-sam said in a press briefing that South Korea will "respond strongly" to any nuclear test by adopting a new Security Council resolution and will strengthen its "extended deterrence based on the strong South Korea-U.S. combined defense posture."

U.S. President Joe Biden met with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol last month and reaffirmed the United States' extended deterrence commitment using the "full range of U.S. defense capabilities, including nuclear, conventional and missile defense capabilities."

Latest Headlines

Myanmar conflict has displaced more than 1M refugees, U.N. says
World News // 3 hours ago
Myanmar conflict has displaced more than 1M refugees, U.N. says
June 1 (UPI) -- The number of internally displaced people in Myanmar has topped 1 million for the first time, according to a new report by the United Nations, with almost 700,000 being forced to relocate since a 2021 military coup.
China conducts military exercises near Taiwan, warns U.S. against collusion
World News // 6 hours ago
China conducts military exercises near Taiwan, warns U.S. against collusion
June 1 (UPI) -- China recently conducted a joint combat readiness patrol around Taiwan, its military announced Wednesday, calling the exercises a "necessary action" against "collusion" between Washington and Taipei.
2 Russian soldiers sentenced for war crimes in Ukraine
World News // 13 hours ago
2 Russian soldiers sentenced for war crimes in Ukraine
May 31 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian court on Tuesday sentenced two Russian soldiers to more than 11 years in prison each for war crimes related to shelling near Kharkiv.
U.N. nuclear watchdog: Iran has enough enriched uranium to build atomic bomb
World News // 14 hours ago
U.N. nuclear watchdog: Iran has enough enriched uranium to build atomic bomb
May 31 (UPI) -- Iran has accumulated enough enriched uranium to build a nuclear bomb and has failed to provide information about nuclear material found in the country, the United Nations atomic agency said in a pair of reports Tuesday.
New Australian PM names 10 women in new cabinet announcement
World News // 15 hours ago
New Australian PM names 10 women in new cabinet announcement
May 31 (UPI) -- Newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese named his government cabinet Tuesday, including selecting women for 10 of the 32 positions -- a record.
1 billion meth tablets seized as synthetic drug trade skyrockets in Asia
World News // 17 hours ago
1 billion meth tablets seized as synthetic drug trade skyrockets in Asia
May 31 (UPI) -- The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime issued a report Monday warning synthetic drug trade in East and Southeast Asia is expanding as agents seized over 1 billion methamphetamine tablets in 2021.
Israel, United Arab Emirates sign historic trade pact worth billions
World News // 20 hours ago
Israel, United Arab Emirates sign historic trade pact worth billions
May 31 (UPI) -- Israel on Tuesday signed a multibillion dollar free trade agreement with United Arab Emirates, forging the largest deal between Israel and any Arab country.
Russia captures about half of Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, Zelensky says
World News // 23 hours ago
Russia captures about half of Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, Zelensky says
May 31 (UPI) -- The Russian military on Tuesday seized "around half" of the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Tuesday night address to the country.
Amid rising China incursions, Taiwanese Air Force pilot dies in 3rd crash this year
World News // 1 day ago
Amid rising China incursions, Taiwanese Air Force pilot dies in 3rd crash this year
May 31 (UPI) -- A Taiwanese Air Force pilot died Tuesday in a crash of his AT-3 trainer jet, marking the island's third military plane accident of the year as China continues to apply pressure with frequent aircraft incursions.
Shanghai prepares to move toward returning to normal after 2-month COVID-19 lockdown
World News // 1 day ago
Shanghai prepares to move toward returning to normal after 2-month COVID-19 lockdown
May 31 (UPI) -- The city of Shanghai in China is preparing to start easing COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday after a two-month shutdown left the country's most prosperous city at a standstill.
