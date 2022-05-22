Russia bans 963 Americans from country, including Biden, late John McCain

1/5

Even though John McCain, seen In this April 15, 2008 file photo, has been dead since 2018, Russia listed him Saturday in a ban of U.S. residents from the country. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Russia has banned President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris along with 961 other Americans from entering the country in an apparent answer to sanctions the United States and Western allies have hit Russian individuals and companies with since the start of the Ukrainian invasion. The list is wide-ranging, covering members of the Biden administration, both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, journalists, business executives and some entertainers such as actor Morgan Freeman. Advertisement

The list even included lawmakers who have died, such as the late Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., Harry M. Reid, D-Nev., and Orrin G. Hatch, R-Utah.

One person who did not make Russia's banned list is former President Donald Trump. In fact, the only prominent person from the Trump administration who did make the list was former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., also did not make the list.

"In the context of retaliatory measures to the anti-Russian sanctions continuously imposed by the United States and in response to incoming inquiries about the individuals on our national stop list, the Russian Foreign Ministry is publishing a list of U.S. citizens who are permanently barred from entering the Russian Federation," Russia's Foreign Ministry said, according to the state-run news agency TASS.

