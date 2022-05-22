Advertisement
World News
May 22, 2022 / 10:49 AM

Russia bans 963 Americans from country, including Biden, late John McCain

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Russia bans 963 Americans from country, including Biden, late John McCain
Even though John McCain, seen In this April 15, 2008 file photo, has been dead since 2018, Russia listed him Saturday in a ban of U.S. residents from the country. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Russia has banned President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris along with 961 other Americans from entering the country in an apparent answer to sanctions the United States and Western allies have hit Russian individuals and companies with since the start of the Ukrainian invasion.

The list is wide-ranging, covering members of the Biden administration, both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, journalists, business executives and some entertainers such as actor Morgan Freeman.

Advertisement

The list even included lawmakers who have died, such as the late Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., Harry M. Reid, D-Nev., and Orrin G. Hatch, R-Utah.

One person who did not make Russia's banned list is former President Donald Trump. In fact, the only prominent person from the Trump administration who did make the list was former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., also did not make the list.

"In the context of retaliatory measures to the anti-Russian sanctions continuously imposed by the United States and in response to incoming inquiries about the individuals on our national stop list, the Russian Foreign Ministry is publishing a list of U.S. citizens who are permanently barred from entering the Russian Federation," Russia's Foreign Ministry said, according to the state-run news agency TASS.

Advertisement

War in Ukraine: Scenes from Kharkiv

A woman eats food given to her by volunteers at a food delivery station run by a Hare Krishna group in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Zelensky: Russian offensive in Severodonetsk pushed back by Ukrainian forces France's new cabinet has gender balance, includes surprise newcomers Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Finland

Latest Headlines

Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox cases
World News // 4 hours ago
Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox cases
May 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Sunday that "everybody" should be alert to the recent outbreak of monkeypox cases in the United States and Europe and stay on top of developments.
Former PM Imran Khan calls for protests in Pakistan
World News // 57 minutes ago
Former PM Imran Khan calls for protests in Pakistan
May 22 (UPI) -- Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called for his supporters to march on the country's capital of Islamabad on Wednesday to conduct a massive sit-in to force the government to halt new elections.
At least 4 confirmed dead after building collapse in Nigeria
World News // 1 hour ago
At least 4 confirmed dead after building collapse in Nigeria
May 22 (UPI) -- At least four people have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a building in Nigeria, officials said Sunday.
Zelensky: Russian offensive in Severodonetsk pushed back by Ukrainian forces
World News // 5 hours ago
Zelensky: Russian offensive in Severodonetsk pushed back by Ukrainian forces
May 22 (UPI) -- The Russian military continued their attack on the key eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk on Sunday, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said they were eventually pushed back after fierce fighting.
Tornado touches down in German city, 43 injuries reported
World News // 19 hours ago
Tornado touches down in German city, 43 injuries reported
May 21 (UPI) -- Police in Germany said 43 people were injured by a tornado that swept through a city amid a severe thunderstorm.
17-year-old Palestinian killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank
World News // 20 hours ago
17-year-old Palestinian killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank
May 21 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health said a 17-year-old Palestinian was killed and an 18-year-old injured by Israeli gunfire during a military raid near a West Bank refugee camp.
France's new cabinet has gender balance, includes surprise newcomers
World News // 21 hours ago
France's new cabinet has gender balance, includes surprise newcomers
May 21 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff has announced a new cabinet that has gender balance, and some surprise newcomers.
Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Finland
World News // 1 day ago
Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Finland
May 21 (UPI) -- Russia cut off its natural gas supply to Finland's state-owned energy firm, Gasum, the company announced Saturday.
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
World News // 1 day ago
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
May 21 (UPI) -- Russian attacks in and around the city of Severodonetsk in Ukraine's Luhansk region have killed at least six civilians, a Ukrainian official confirmed Saturday.
Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election
World News // 1 day ago
Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election
May 21 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded Saturday to the opposition Labor Party's Anthony Albanese in the federal election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Varieties of Jif peanut butter recalled for possible salmonella
Varieties of Jif peanut butter recalled for possible salmonella
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
Zelensky: Russian offensive in Severodonetsk pushed back by Ukrainian forces
Zelensky: Russian offensive in Severodonetsk pushed back by Ukrainian forces
Two dead, three injured in 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say
Two dead, three injured in 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say
Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox cases
Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox cases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement