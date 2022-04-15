Trending
April 15, 2022 / 3:03 PM

Climate activists demand end to fossil fuels as they block London bridges

By Doug Cunningham
Extinction Rebellion climate change protesters demonstrate in Parliament Square in London on April 23, 2019. The group protested by blocking bridges in London Friday demanding an end to fossil fuels and climate justice. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

April 15 (UPI) -- Climate activists protesting in London blocked several bridges Friday, disrupting traffic on Westminster Bridge, Lambeth Bridge, Waterloo Bridge and London Bridge.

Extinction rebellion, one of the activist groups involved, has been holding protests this week to demand an end to new investments in fossil fuels.

The group says on its website that it is a "decentralized, internationally and politically non-partisan movement using non-violent direct action and civil disobedience to persuade governments to act justly on the climate and ecological emergency."

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said officers are on the scene, working to manage the impact of the protests.

A 76 year-old woman who blocked traffic by lying down on Blackfriars Bridge said she first became aware of climate change in 1976.

"That's a long time to know that we are in danger and it has been really frightening to see it coming closer and closer, seeing tipping point after tipping point pass," Harding said. "It's awful to be 76, to actually see the end of my life coming, and knowing what has been left behind."

Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil are calling for an end to new investments in fossil fuels

The protests include Emma Smart, a 44-year-old marine biologist on a hunger strike she began Thursday when denied bail after being arrested in a civil disobedience protest.

Smart and eight other scientists were arrested after a protest during which they glued scientific papers and themselves to a government building.

