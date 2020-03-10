A new report Tuesday said Britain cannot become climate neutral by 2050 without dramatic "highly speculative" lifestyle changes. The results fall against environmental groups like Extinction Rebellion, shown protesting in 2019, which demands the country becomes carbon neutral sooner. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

March 10 (UPI) -- Britain cannot become carbon neutral by 2050 without significant changes in lifestyle and land use such as banning aviation and meat production, a new report by a British government-funded research firm said Tuesday.

The firm Energy Systems Catapult said its computer models, which are also used by the Committee on Climate Change, said even those drastic changes would only be "highly speculative" in achieving the goal of zero net emission by the current 2050 timetable.

"The report also found that Net Zero before 2050 is unlikely without highly speculative changes to lifestyle, land use and low carbon technologies, such as banning aviation and meat production," the report said.

The report said Britain can move toward becoming carbon neutral with a combination of low carbon technology along with changes in land use and lifestyle. Carbon capture and storage technology, and using hydrogen for electricity for heat and transportation could make a significant difference.

The report said a reduction in livestock up to 50 percent, planting forests "a third the size of Greater London" and increasing the growth of biomass crops would need to happen.

The report said the governments need to act quickly to invest in new technology that will foster carbon capture and storage and advance climate-friendly energy sources, even controversial nuclear power.

The report bumps heads with environmental groups like Extinction Rebellion and others who have called for net-zero emissions much sooner than 2050.