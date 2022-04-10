Advertisement
World News
April 10, 2022 / 9:22 AM

Pope Francis urges Easter truce in Ukraine

By Adam Schrader
Pope Francis urges Easter truce in Ukraine
Pope Francis urged for Russia and Ukraine to make an Easter truce as people in the war-torn country prepare for the Christian holy week during the celebration of the Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter's Square on Sunday. File Photo by Giuseppe Lami/EPA-EFE

April 10 (UPI) -- Pope Francis urged for Russia and Ukraine to make an Easter truce as people in the war-torn country prepare for the Christian holy week.

The pope's comments came during his recitation of the Angelus prayer from St. Peter's Square on Palm Sunday, according to Vatican News, a state-run broadcaster owned by the Holy See.

Advertisement

Before the war caused millions of Ukrainians to flee the country, there were about 35 million Orthodox Christians in Ukraine, according to a 2015 survey from the Pew Research Center. Nearly 80% of Ukrainians identify as Orthodox Christian and another 10% identified as Catholic.

"Let the weapons be put down! Let the Easter truce begin," Pope Francis said.

RELATED Moscow taps Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to command Russia forces in Ukraine

The pope clarified that he did not wish for Russia and Ukraine to "pick up the combat again" after the religious holiday and said that what is required is "a truce that will lead to peace, through real negotiation, that is even disposed to some sacrifice for the good of the people."

"I am accompanying you with prayer and I encourage all parties to find a peaceful solution as soon as possible for the good of the country, especially of the poorest, respecting the rights of everyone and of the institutions," he said.

Advertisement

The pope has been an outspoken critic of the "sacrilegious" war in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February. Last week, he said that the people of Ukraine had been "martyred" after revelations that Russian forces may have executed civilians in Bucha.

RELATED British PM Johnson unveils new economic, military aid in Ukraine visit

In March, the pope called the Russian invasion an "unacceptable armed aggression" and urged for a diplomatic end to the war.

In his statements, Pope Francis expressed horror over "the barbarity of the killing of children" and unarmed civilians and urged for an end to the invasion "before it reduces cities to cemeteries."

The Catholic News Agency noted that Pope Francis' mass on Sunday was the first public liturgy in St. Peter's Square since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED Zelensky vows accountability for train station shelling as Ukraine fighting rages

Latest Headlines

COVID-19 restrictions block French voters in Shanghai from casting ballots
World News // 11 hours ago
COVID-19 restrictions block French voters in Shanghai from casting ballots
April 9 (UPI) -- French voters living in Shanghai, China won't be able to vote in the first round of their country's presidential election due to COVID-19 lockdown protocols.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ousted after no-confidence vote
World News // 14 hours ago
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ousted after no-confidence vote
April 9 (UPI) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from power after losing a unanimous no-confidence vote in Parliament early Sunday.
Moscow taps Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to command Russia forces in Ukraine
World News // 15 hours ago
Moscow taps Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to command Russia forces in Ukraine
April 9 (UPI) -- Moscow has tapped Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to lead the Russian invasion of Ukraine amid a reorganization to unify the military command structure and change its war tactics, reports said Saturday.
British, French divers rescued, teen dead in Malaysia after drifting at sea
World News // 18 hours ago
British, French divers rescued, teen dead in Malaysia after drifting at sea
April 9 (UPI) -- A British man and a French woman have been rescued by Malaysian authorities and a teen is presumed dead after a group of divers drifted at sea for more than two days.
British PM Johnson unveils new economic, military aid in Ukraine visit
World News // 18 hours ago
British PM Johnson unveils new economic, military aid in Ukraine visit
April 9 (UPI) -- Continuing the European outreach to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kyiv Saturday to present a new package of financial and military assistance to the besieged country.
Zelensky vows accountability for train station shelling as Ukraine fighting rages
World News // 23 hours ago
Zelensky vows accountability for train station shelling as Ukraine fighting rages
April 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed that the perpetrators of a Russian missile strike on a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine would be held accountable as fighting raged Saturday on three fronts.
European Commission president meets with Zelensky in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
European Commission president meets with Zelensky in Ukraine
April 8 (UPI) -- Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv after visiting the town of Bucha on Friday.
Britain sanctions Putin's daughters; U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder
World News // 2 days ago
Britain sanctions Putin's daughters; U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder
April 8 (UPI) -- The British government announced new sanctions Friday on Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters in response to the war in Ukraine.
At least 50 dead in Russian missile strike on evacuees at Ukraine train station
World News // 2 days ago
At least 50 dead in Russian missile strike on evacuees at Ukraine train station
April 8 (UPI) -- A Russian missile struck a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine on Friday where thousands of people were waiting to evacuate, Ukrainian authorities said, killing dozens and drawing new outrage.
Hyundai Heavy Industries plans to develop unmanned ships
World News // 1 day ago
Hyundai Heavy Industries plans to develop unmanned ships
SEOUL, April 8 (UPI) -- South Korean shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries aims to develop a remote-controlled vessel by 2025 and a fully autonomous ship by 2030.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Moscow taps Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to command Russia forces in Ukraine
Moscow taps Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to command Russia forces in Ukraine
South Carolina sets execution date; prisoner to choose firing squad or electric chair
South Carolina sets execution date; prisoner to choose firing squad or electric chair
Gridiron Club: 53 guests at annual dinner test positive for COVID-19
Gridiron Club: 53 guests at annual dinner test positive for COVID-19
Owner, 2 family members killed during Ga. shooting range robbery
Owner, 2 family members killed during Ga. shooting range robbery
Texas woman charged with murder for self-abortion released on bail
Texas woman charged with murder for self-abortion released on bail
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement