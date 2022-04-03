Advertisement
World News
April 3, 2022 / 11:42 AM

Pope Francis condemns 'sacrilegious war' in Ukraine after Bucha executions

By Adam Schrader
Pope Francis celebrates a Papal Mass at the Granaries in Floriana, Malta, on Sunday. During the visit, Francis condemned the “sacrilegious war” in Ukraine and said that the country had been martyred. Photo by Domenic Aquilina/EPA-EFE

April 3 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday condemned the "sacrilegious war" in Ukraine and said that the country had been "martyred."

"Let us now pray to her for peace as we think of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in war-torn Ukraine, still under the bombardment of this sacrilegious war," Francis said, according to the Catholic News Agency. "May we be tireless in praying and in offering assistance to those who suffer."

Francis, speaking from a trip to Malta, also encouraged people to think of the "humanitarian tragedy of the martyred Ukraine," according to Vatican News, which is funded by the Holy See.

His comments came after Ukraine's Defense Ministry accused Russian forces of executing civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, near Kyiv. Francis had traveled to Malta to call attention to the refugee crisis caused by the war.

Francis said Saturday he is considering visiting Kyiv after receiving an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

"Once again, some potentate, sadly caught up in anachronistic claims of nationalist interests, is provoking and fomenting conflicts, whereas ordinary people sense the need to build a future that will either be shared, or not be at all," Francis said in comments from Malta on Saturday.

Pope Francis is expected to again meet with migrants in Hal Far before leaving Malta on Sunday night.

Latest Headlines

Pakistan PM Imran Khan dissolves parliament, calls for new elections
World News // 30 minutes ago
Pakistan PM Imran Khan dissolves parliament, calls for new elections
April 3 (UPI) -- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan blocked a vote of no confidence on Sunday, dissolving the country's parliament and calling for new elections in a move opposition leaders vowed to challenge in the Supreme Court.
Lithuania refuses Russian gas as EU vows new sanctions over Bucha executions
World News // 1 hour ago
Lithuania refuses Russian gas as EU vows new sanctions over Bucha executions
April 3 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said Sunday that Lithuania would become the first member of the European Union to refuse the import of Russian gas.
Russia accused of executing Ukrainian civilians in Bucha
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia accused of executing Ukrainian civilians in Bucha
April 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that images of Ukrainian civilians alleged to have been executed in the city of Bucha are a "punch to the gut."
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
World News // 14 hours ago
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
April 2 (UPI) -- Multiple Russian soldiers died and many more grew ill after being served poisoned food and alcohol in the Ukrainian town of Izium, officials said on Saturday.
Israeli security forces kill three Palestinian men in shootout
World News // 18 hours ago
Israeli security forces kill three Palestinian men in shootout
April 2 (UPI) -- Israeli security forces killed three Palestinian militants in a shootout in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, officials said.
Shanghai children separated from parents with COVID-19
World News // 19 hours ago
Shanghai children separated from parents with COVID-19
April 2 (UPI) -- Children in Shanghai were separated from their parents Saturday as part of a lockdown policy if either one tested positive for COVID-19 amid a surge in Omicron variant infections.
Russian forces retreat from Kyiv region, Ukrainian military says
World News // 1 day ago
Russian forces retreat from Kyiv region, Ukrainian military says
April 2 (UPI) -- Russian forces broadly retreated from the Kyiv region Saturday, Ukrainian military officials said.
Pope Francis considers visiting Kyiv after Zelensky, Klitschko invite
World News // 23 hours ago
Pope Francis considers visiting Kyiv after Zelensky, Klitschko invite
April 2 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said Saturday he is considering visiting Kyiv after receiving an invitation from the country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.
Humanitarian corridors allow 4,217 Ukrainian civilians to evacuate dangerous regions
World News // 1 day ago
Humanitarian corridors allow 4,217 Ukrainian civilians to evacuate dangerous regions
April 2 (UPI) -- A total of 4,217 civilians evacuated high-conflict areas using Ukrainian corridors on Saturday, including many from the port city of Mariupol.
Zelensky alleges Russian troops are leaving mines in dead bodies
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky alleges Russian troops are leaving mines in dead bodies
April 1 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged Friday that Russian troops were leaving mines behind, including in dead bodies, while retreating from the northern region of Ukraine.
