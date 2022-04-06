Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 6, 2022 / 4:08 PM

Janet Yellen: Ukraine war will have 'enormous' global economic impact

By Doug Cunningham
Janet Yellen: Ukraine war will have 'enormous' global economic impact
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen seen at the White House in Washington, D.C., on February 8, 2022. Wednesday Yellen told the House Committee on Financial Services that the Ukraine war will have enormous global financial impact. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Wednesday that Russia's war on Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia might be a serious blow to the global economy.

"Russia's actions, including the atrocities committed against innocent Ukrainians in Bucha, are reprehensible, represent an unacceptable affront to the rules-based global order, and will have enormous economic repercussions in Ukraine and beyond." Yellen told a House of Representatives hearing on the global economic system.

Advertisement

In her testimony at that hearing Wednesday, Yellen said: "Treasury is committed to holding Russia accountable for its actions so it cannot benefit from the international financial system. President Biden has rallied over 30 countries, representing well over half the world's economy, to impose swift, severe sanctions and export controls on Russia."

Yellen said international financial institutions are stepping in to provide critical budget financing to help respond to the economic costs of Russia's war on Ukraine.

RELATED U.S., allies launch task force to crack down on Russian oligarchs

Since the beginning of the war, the International Monetary Fund has provided $1.4 billion in rapid financing for Ukraine. The World Bank has provided $490 million in rapid financing for Ukraine -- part of a $3 billion package of support planned over the coming months.

Advertisement

Yellen told the House Committee on Financial Services that global spillover from the Ukraine crisis is heightening financial vulnerabilities in many countries that are already facing economic issues as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food supply is also being disrupted by Russia's Ukraine invasion, Yellen said.

RELATED Ukraine: Economic impact of tension with Russia part of Vladimir Putin's plan

"Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of the world's wheat exports. Russia's invasion disrupted the flow of food for millions of people around the world and caused prices to spike." Yellen testified.

RELATED IMF: Ukraine's economy could contract by 35% amid Russian invasion

RELATED War in Ukraine could reshape global supply chains

Latest Headlines

Uber U.K. to offer bus, train, flight, rental car bookings
World News // 1 hour ago
Uber U.K. to offer bus, train, flight, rental car bookings
April 6 (UPI) -- Uber Technologies on Wednesday announced expansion plans to include buses, trains, planes and rental cars for its United Kingdom-based app users.
Scientists unsure how new COVID-19 variant -- Omicron XE -- behaves, responds to vaccines
World News // 5 hours ago
Scientists unsure how new COVID-19 variant -- Omicron XE -- behaves, responds to vaccines
April 6 (UPI) -- Researchers are beginning to learn more about yet another COVID-19 strain -- this one a subvariant of two different types of the more infectious Omicron strain that has been found in hundreds of cases in Britain.
Pope Francis echoes outrage over killings in Ukraine: 'Put an end to this war!'
World News // 7 hours ago
Pope Francis echoes outrage over killings in Ukraine: 'Put an end to this war!'
April 6 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Wednesday echoed global concern and outrage over the atrocities that have emerged over the past few days from a suburb of Kyiv in Ukraine, where officials say that Russian forces massacred civilians.
Israel's ruling coalition loses Knesset majority
World News // 7 hours ago
Israel's ruling coalition loses Knesset majority
April 6 (UPI) -- Israel's ruling coalition has lost the Knesset majority in a surprise move Wednesday by Idit Silman, the chairwoman of the Israeli government.
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
World News // 8 hours ago
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
April 6 (UPI) -- A strong earthquake rattled an area of south-central China on Wednesday and was followed by a series of tremors that shook the geologically active country.
NATO ministers meet to address Russian war; new escape routes open in Ukraine
World News // 9 hours ago
NATO ministers meet to address Russian war; new escape routes open in Ukraine
April 6 (UPI) -- NATO foreign ministers will meet Wednesday to address Russia's war in Ukraine and possibly expand support for the battle-scarred country, which was expected to see several new humanitarian corridors.
Hong Kong arrests 6 on sedition charges for creating a 'nuisance' in court
World News // 10 hours ago
Hong Kong arrests 6 on sedition charges for creating a 'nuisance' in court
April 6 (UPI) -- Hong Kong police arrested six people Wednesday on charges of violating a colonial-era sedition law by allegedly causing a "nuisance" at court hearings in December and January.
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
World News // 15 hours ago
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
April 5 (UPI) -- Authorities have seized and shuttered the world's largest and longest-running darknet marketplace on accusations it functioned as a criminal trading platform for narcotics, money laundering and other nefarious goods.
UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for possession of 500 grams of cocaine
World News // 21 hours ago
UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for possession of 500 grams of cocaine
April 5 (UPI) -- An Israeli woman on Tuesday was sentenced to death by the United Arab Emirates after she was convicted of possessing 500 grams of cocaine.
Missing Charles Darwin notebooks returned after two decades
World News // 22 hours ago
Missing Charles Darwin notebooks returned after two decades
April 5 (UPI) -- Two of Charles Darwin's notebooks that went missing from the Cambridge University Library in 2001 were anonymously returned in March.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
Democrats, Republicans spar over gasoline price spike during House hearing
Democrats, Republicans spar over gasoline price spike during House hearing
Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley: North Korea 'real danger' to U.S. homeland
Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley: North Korea 'real danger' to U.S. homeland
Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement