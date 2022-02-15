Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Feb. 15, 2022 / 9:13 AM

Ukraine: Economic impact of tension with Russia part of Vladimir Putin's plan

By Jorge Guira, University of Reading
1/3
Ukraine: Economic impact of tension with Russia part of Vladimir Putin's plan
Civilians train to hold Kalashnikov rifles as they take part in a training session in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Sunday. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Europe is facing strong economic headwinds. Record inflation, the need to recover from the pandemic, and a divided response to Russian troop deployments along the Ukraine border, all chill the February air.

Whether this complex situation will thaw in the coming weeks and months depends on many moving parts -- including Russian President Vladimir Putin's tanks, energy prices and the ongoing effects of COVID-19 -- and how the global community responds to them.

Advertisement

None of this is straightforward. For example, allies in the West (including Europe) have promised massive sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, but how effective these are as a deterrent is debatable. Russia can, in the medium term, sell much of its energy through an alliance with China, and avoid much of the sanctions' impact.

Putin has also set up special autonomous regions within Russia as "sanctions-proof" economic sanctuaries. Many of the country's wealthiest citizens are on notice and will have had time to adjust their finances in the face of being cut off from access to Western banks. Some European banks would themselves be badly hit by sanctions.

Advertisement
RELATED Russia-Ukraine crisis: Moscow says it's ordered some troops to return to bases

The real economic costs of an invasion for Russia then, are far from clear. And nor, for that matter, is Putin's ultimate goal. At the time of writing at least, it's possible this whole tense affair may be a bluff to weaken the Ukrainian economy and sow European discord.

The situation is not helped by the approach of the previous chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, whose policy with Russia was always to play for time. For an energy-dependent European Union, this served to kick the possibility of conflict with Russia down the road. The new and fragile German coalition government has not been well prepared for the arrival of 100,000 Russian troops on the Ukraine border.

Complicating things further is the question mark over the massive, expensive and as yet unused Nordstream 2 pipeline designed to bring Russian gas into Europe. EU law requires the separation of owner and operator in pipelines, but the Russian supplier Gazprom has no wish to cede control.

RELATED Oil prices may pass $100 per barrel amid Russia-Ukraine tensions, energy experts say

The delays are a headache for both Olaf Scholz, the new and silent chancellor, and Putin. Denying the go ahead for Nordstream 2 has been a key element of U.S. negotiations, while Germany's position seems more equivocal.

Advertisement

That said, Russia could withstand some delay, as pipeline gas makes up only 11% of its exports. But it would affect its longer term goals of locking Germany into a closer codependent relationship, at least until net zero energy targets are more within reach. This is central to both Russia's strategic ambition and to German energy stability, even if American and Qatari gas supplies can come to the rescue in the meantime.

Meanwhile, Europe is doing its best to deal with the economic effects of COVID-19, which saw many countries take on massive amounts of debt, which must now be repaid to comply with EU fiscal rules. Added to this mix is the specter of rising inflation, which could yet go up even further.

RELATED Europe's dependence on Russian oil, gas could undercut solidarity on Ukraine crisis

A Russian invasion of Ukraine would likely spook global markets, especially European stocks, and raise the price of gas, electricity and oil.

Border control

Back to the Ukraine border, and assurances to obtain no further NATO expansion to Ukraine for the time being may be enough, provided these are viewed as credible and linked to getting Nordstream 2 flowing.

Keeping Europe dependent on Russian gas for as long as possible is the key to influence over Germany (and hence the EU), as well as Ukraine. It assures Russian security far more than mere territory.

Advertisement

In a complex, interdependent world, where both military and energy security are under pressure, Europe has found itself ill prepared for this moment. Its response so far has been mixed. The EU's Baltic states tend to favor a hard line, with Germany seeking balance, and France being softer and favoring a "reset" with Russia on security issues. The United Kingdom remains preoccupied with accusations its prime minister broke pandemic lockdown rules, and the country becomes less relevant by the day.

But even if tensions around Ukraine are eased in the coming months, it is likely they will return. Europe's persistent gas problem comes at a cost. The Russian interest is to see how far they can push.

And the timing of Putin's Ukraine gambit is no coincidence. He is flush with oil money, and Europe is weakened by COVID-19 and global economic forces. It is impossible to predict what will happen next, but what seems certain in the short term is continued brinkmanship, bluff and bargaining for concessions involving painful choices. Trying to dance with the Russian bear is always dangerous -- and especially so in an economically bleak winter.The Conversation

Advertisement

Jorge Guira is an associate professor of law and finance at the University of Reading.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

Europe's dependence on Russian oil, gas could undercut solidarity on Ukraine crisis
Voices // 1 day ago
Europe's dependence on Russian oil, gas could undercut solidarity on Ukraine crisis
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration hopes its threat of "severe economic consequences" deters Russia from invading Ukraine -- an event Americans officials say could be imminent.
Raising interest rates will curb inflation -- but it comes with a cost
Voices // 4 days ago
Raising interest rates will curb inflation -- but it comes with a cost
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- After about three decades of relatively low inflation, consumer prices are skyrocketing again.
U.S. military may need to invest more in Arctic capabilities
Voices // 5 days ago
U.S. military may need to invest more in Arctic capabilities
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Barents Sea region of the Arctic, where Russia meets Norway, is becoming another seam of tension between NATO and Russia.
Historical blunders call for cautionary approach to Ukraine-Russia crisis
Voices // 6 days ago
Historical blunders call for cautionary approach to Ukraine-Russia crisis
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Before the United States gets too bogged down in Ukraine, history offers a cautionary note for the Biden administration and the nation.
Western wildland areas vulnerable to fires are seeing population boom
Voices // 1 week ago
Western wildland areas vulnerable to fires are seeing population boom
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The view from the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in Southern California can be beautiful. But as more people build homes in this area, where development gets into wildland, they're facing high wildfire risks.----
Russia has been at war with Ukraine for years -- in cyberspace
Voices // 1 week ago
Russia has been at war with Ukraine for years -- in cyberspace
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Even as Russia engages in brinksmanship from snow-covered fields in Belarus to meeting rooms in Geneva, Moscow is already at war with Ukraine -- cyberwar.
Not everyone is male or female -- controversy growing over sex designation
Voices // 1 week ago
Not everyone is male or female -- controversy growing over sex designation
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The terms "male" and "female" don't fully capture the complex biological, anatomical and chromosomal variations that occur in the human body.
Amazon land grab: Brazil clearing way for deforestation
Voices // 1 week ago
Amazon land grab: Brazil clearing way for deforestation
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The most widely publicized threat to the Amazonian rainforest is deforestation. Less well understood is that public lands are being converted to private holdings in a land grab.
Infrastructure plan's flaw: No one is in charge
Voices // 1 week ago
Infrastructure plan's flaw: No one is in charge
On Nov. 15, President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. How much of that bill has already been spent so far? The public will be shocked and probably not surprised by the answer.
New flood maps show U.S. damage rising 26% in next 30 years
Voices // 2 weeks ago
New flood maps show U.S. damage rising 26% in next 30 years
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Climate change is raising flood risks in neighborhoods across the United States much faster than many people realize.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Full autopsy report reveals new details of Brian Laundrie's death
Full autopsy report reveals new details of Brian Laundrie's death
Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
Trump tax firm severs ties, retracts financial statements
Trump tax firm severs ties, retracts financial statements
CDC adds six countries to Level 4 COVID-19 travel risk
CDC adds six countries to Level 4 COVID-19 travel risk
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett becomes first Israeli leader to visit Bahrain
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett becomes first Israeli leader to visit Bahrain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement