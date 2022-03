SEOUL, March 22 (UPI) -- South Korea's LG Electronics has joined several other South Korean companies that stopped shipping their products to Russia in light of its recent invasion of Ukraine. The Seoul-based conglomerate, which is known for its home appliances and computers, announced Saturday that it was suspending all shipments to Russia and that it would keep a close watch on the situation. Advertisement

"We are deeply concerned for the health and safety of all people, and LG remains committed to supporting humanitarian relief efforts," the conglomerate said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Samsung Electronics also stopped shipping products to Russia.

Shipping channels and flights into Russia have been blocked as multinational shippers like MSC and Maersk have joined sanctions on Russia.

South Korea's largest automaker, Hyundai Motor, which leads the automobile market in Russia, has also suspended its operations at its St. Petersburg plant since March 1.

"Hyundai Motor said its St. Petersburg assembly plant stopped rolling out cars due to global logistics issues with component deliveries," Daelim University automotive Professor Kim Pil-soo told UPI News Korea.

"As criticisms over the war continue, however, it remains to be seen whether Hyundai will resume operations even after the logistics issues are resolved," he said.

Advertisement