Shanghai Disneyland Resort announced it is closing Monday as China deals with a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in that country. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- The Shanghai Disney Resort is closing amid a rising number COVID-19 cases in China, the company announced Monday. In a statement on its website, the company did not give an estimate as to when the park will re-open under China's "zero tolerance" COVID-19 policy. Advertisement

"Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022," reads the statement.

"We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities, and will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide refund or exchange for all guests impacted during this period."

This comes as China continues dealing with a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, recording more than 4,300 new infections Sunday.

China reported its first COVID-19 deaths since January 2021 on Saturday amid an Omicron variant surge.

The National Health Commission said two COVID-19 deaths were reported in Jilin province, a northeastern province which has been worst hit by the latest outbreak.

The Shanghai Disney Resort was locked down in November after a single visitor tested positive for the virus. Around 33,000 people were locked inside at the time, and the Chinese government ordered everyone to be tested.

The Walt Disney Company owns 43% of the Shanghai Disneyland resort. The remaining 57% stake is held by a joint venture of three companies owned by the Shanghai municipal government.

The resort opened for business in June 2016.

