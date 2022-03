Google said that it decided to ban Russian advertising because of unique and evolving circumstances in Moscow's war in Ukraine. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- U.S. tech giant Google said on Friday that it's halting all advertising in Russia due to the war in Ukraine, a ban that also includes ads on its YouTube video streaming platform. The ban applies to advertisements on YouTube, Google's search engine and display marketing, the company said. Advertisement

"In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we're pausing Google ads in Russia," the company said, according to CNN.

"The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate."

Google announced the ban after Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor demanded on Thursday that Google stop showing ads online that include "false political information," The Washington Post reported.

The watchdog also said that Google must change its ad-moderation policies.

Twitter, Snapchat and Facebook enacted similar bans on Russian advertisements earlier this week and dozens of other companies have also imposed punishments against Moscow for its war in Ukraine.