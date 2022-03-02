Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 2, 2022 / 4:41 AM

World Bank preparing $3B package for Ukraine

By Darryl Coote
World Bank preparing $3B package for Ukraine
The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund said that they are assessing the economic and financial impacts of the war in Ukraine. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/ UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- The World Bank said it is working on a $3 billion package to aid Ukraine as it fights against a Russian invasion with the first $550 million to be tabled for approval in the coming days.

In a joint statement with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank said it is preparing the package of support for the coming months, with the a fast-disbursing budget of at least $350 million to be submitted this week followed by another $200 million to support health and education in the embattled country.

Advertisement

The package, it said, will mobilize financing from several partners while the IMF said its board could also approve the disbursement of funds through its Rapid Financing Instrument as early as next week as it seeks to answer Ukraine's request for emergency financing.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the devastating human and economic toll brought by the war in Ukraine. People are being killed, injured and forced to flee and massive damage is caused to the country's physical infrastructure," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank Group President David Malpass said. "We stand with the Ukrainian people through these horrifying developments."

Advertisement
RELATED Boeing, Ford, ExxonMobile to halt operations in Russia over Russian invasion

They said their institutions are also working to assess the economic and financial fallout this conflict could cause, including that due to refugees fleeing to neighboring countries.

The week-long war has already created some 660,000 refugees, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The fighting has already caused "significant spillovers" to other countries and have driven commodity prices higher at the risk of further fueling inflation, they said, adding that poor nations will be hit hardest by these effects.

RELATED U.N. seeks $1.7B for Ukrainian refugees, says 660,000 have fled

"Disruptions in financial markets will continue to worsen should the conflict persist," they said.

Last week, Russia invaded Ukraine, resulting in democratic nations repeatedly imposing sanctions against Moscow and a growing number of international businesses announcing they are either suspending their operations in the country or pulling out all together.

The financial leaders said the sanctions will have "a significant economic impact."

"We are assessing the situation and discussing appropriate policy responses with our international partners," they said. "We stand ready to provide enhanced policy, technical and financial support to neighboring countries as needed."

The announcement came as the UNHRC appealed Monday to the international community for $1.7 billion to deliver urgently needed humanitarian support to people in Ukraine and refugees.

Advertisement

The U.N. agency said it estimates that 12 million people inside Ukraine will need relief and protection while 4 million Ukrainian refugees may need help in the coming months.

Latest Headlines

Biden delegation to Taiwan confirms strong U.S. commitment to island
World News // 2 hours ago
Biden delegation to Taiwan confirms strong U.S. commitment to island
March 2 (UPI) -- Mike Mullen, the former Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday that the United States "stands firm behind its commitments" to Taiwan during a visit to the democratic island.
Boeing, Ford, ExxonMobile to halt operations in Russia over Russian invasion
World News // 3 hours ago
Boeing, Ford, ExxonMobile to halt operations in Russia over Russian invasion
March 2 (UPI) -- Boeing, Ford and ExxonMobil have added their names to the growing list of companies that have ended or suspended their business in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
U.N. seeks $1.7B for Ukrainian refugees, says 660,000 have fled
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N. seeks $1.7B for Ukrainian refugees, says 660,000 have fled
March 1 (UPI) -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees appealed for $1.7 billion in aid Tuesday as it announced that some 660,000 refugees have left Ukraine since the Russian invasion last week.
Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
World News // 10 hours ago
Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
March 1 (UPI) -- Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksiy Danilov said Tuesday that Ukrainian forces "eliminated" a unit of Chechen special forces sent to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky.
EU countries, NATO members say they won't send fighter planes to Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
EU countries, NATO members say they won't send fighter planes to Ukraine
March 1 (UPI) -- Members of NATO and the European Union will not be sending fighter jets to Ukraine, they said Tuesday.
Apple, YouTube block Russia's RT and Sputnik
World News // 15 hours ago
Apple, YouTube block Russia's RT and Sputnik
March 1 (UPI) -- Apple and YouTube on Tuesday moved to block Russian state-owned media outlets RT and Sputnik in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
World News // 21 hours ago
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
March 1 (UPI) -- A 40-mile-long convoy of Russian military vehicles slowed as it neared Ukraine's capital of Kyiv on Tuesday, U.S. military officials said.
Explainer: What are vacuum bombs?
World News // 12 hours ago
Explainer: What are vacuum bombs?
March 1 (UPI) -- Human rights organizations and Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of using so-called vacuum bombs on Ukrainian targets, weapons that are particularly brutal and deadly and could constitute a war crime.
Florida IT student sets up Twitter account tracking travel of Russian oligarchs
World News // 13 hours ago
Florida IT student sets up Twitter account tracking travel of Russian oligarchs
March 1 (UPI) -- Jack Sweeney, an information technology student at the University of Central Florida has set up a new Twitter account tracking the travel of Russian oligarchs amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Felicity Ace cargo ship carrying luxury vehicles sinks near Portugal
World News // 13 hours ago
Felicity Ace cargo ship carrying luxury vehicles sinks near Portugal
March 1 (UPI) -- The Felicity Ace cargo ship that caught fire in mid-February with nearly 4,000 luxury vehicles aboard sank near Portugal, according to the Singapore-based company that owned and operated the vessel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
Shadowy hackers group Anonymous declares cyberwar on Russia for Ukraine invasion
Shadowy hackers group Anonymous declares cyberwar on Russia for Ukraine invasion
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
Video shows tractor-trailer plunge off Massachusetts bridge into frigid river
Video shows tractor-trailer plunge off Massachusetts bridge into frigid river
Biden denies executive privilege for ex-Trump aides Michael Flynn, Peter Navarro
Biden denies executive privilege for ex-Trump aides Michael Flynn, Peter Navarro
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement