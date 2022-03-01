Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 1, 2022 / 7:58 PM

U.N. seeks $1.7B for Ukrainian refugees, says 660,000 have fled

By Simon Druker
U.N. seeks $1.7B for Ukrainian refugees, says 660,000 have fled
People gather next to a train at Kyiv Main Railway Station as they try to flee the Ukrainian capital Monday, a day before the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees appealed for $1.7 billion in aid to help an estimated 660,000 refugees that have now left that country. Photo by Roman Pilpey/EPA-EFE

March 1 (UPI) -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees appealed for $1.7 billion in aid Tuesday as it announced that some 660,000 refugees have left Ukraine since the Russian invasion last week.

The Russian military invasion prompted Ukrainians to flee into neighboring countries over the past six days, according to the UNHCR.

Advertisement

"We are looking at what could become Europe's largest refugee crisis this century," said U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

The majority of those refugees have fled to Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia, which have kept their borders open. There is also a contingent that has moved to Russia.

RELATED Dow falls 597 points as Russian invasion of Ukraine continues

"We have seen tremendous solidarity and hospitality from the countries receiving refugees, including from the authorities and local communities," UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said at a briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

"UNHCR urges governments to continue to maintain access to territory for all those fleeing: Ukrainians, and third country nationals living in Ukraine, who are now forced to escape the violence. We stress that there must be no discrimination against any person or group."

This comes after the Nigerian government condemned reports Monday about its citizens being stopped from leaving Ukraine. The report says there has been similar treatment of African citizens from other countries.

Advertisement
RELATED Florida IT student sets up Twitter account tracking travel of Russian oligarchs

There are reports of Ukrainian security officials preventing Africans from boarding buses to get to the border.

The United Nations appealed Tuesday for a combined $1.7 billion for humanitarian support for people in Ukraine as well as refugees forced into the neighboring countries.

The U.N. agency's field staff on the ground reported miles of queues on the Ukrainian side of the Polish border, with some reporting wait times of up to 60 hours. Most arrivals are women and children from all parts of Ukraine.

RELATED Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes emotional plea to EU

The United Nations estimates 12 million people inside Ukraine will need relief and protection, while more than 4 million Ukrainian refugees may need protection and other assistance.

"Families with small children are hunkered down in basements and subway stations or running for their lives to the terrifying sound of explosions and wailing sirens. Casualty numbers are rising fast. This is the darkest hour for the people of Ukraine. We need to ramp up our response now to protect the lives and dignity of ordinary Ukrainians. We must respond with compassion and solidarity," said U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths.

RELATED Lawmakers debate energy independence, sanctions as Ukraine invasion continues

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

Demonstrators hold signs and flags during a protest February 26 in Tel Aviv, Israel, in support of Ukraine after the Russian invasion and massive military operation. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
World News // 52 minutes ago
Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
March 1 (UPI) -- Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksiy Danilov said Tuesday that Ukrainian forces "eliminated" a unit of Chechen special forces sent to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky.
EU countries, NATO members say they won't send fighter planes to Ukraine
World News // 18 hours ago
EU countries, NATO members say they won't send fighter planes to Ukraine
March 1 (UPI) -- Members of NATO and the European Union will not be sending fighter jets to Ukraine, they said Tuesday.
Apple, YouTube block Russia's RT and Sputnik
World News // 6 hours ago
Apple, YouTube block Russia's RT and Sputnik
March 1 (UPI) -- Apple and YouTube on Tuesday moved to block Russian state-owned media outlets RT and Sputnik in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
World News // 11 hours ago
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
March 1 (UPI) -- A 40-mile-long convoy of Russian military vehicles slowed as it neared Ukraine's capital of Kyiv on Tuesday, U.S. military officials said.
Explainer: What are vacuum bombs?
World News // 2 hours ago
Explainer: What are vacuum bombs?
March 1 (UPI) -- Human rights organizations and Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of using so-called vacuum bombs on Ukrainian targets, weapons that are particularly brutal and deadly and could constitute a war crime.
Florida IT student sets up Twitter account tracking travel of Russian oligarchs
World News // 3 hours ago
Florida IT student sets up Twitter account tracking travel of Russian oligarchs
March 1 (UPI) -- Jack Sweeney, an information technology student at the University of Central Florida has set up a new Twitter account tracking the travel of Russian oligarchs amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Felicity Ace cargo ship carrying luxury vehicles sinks near Portugal
World News // 4 hours ago
Felicity Ace cargo ship carrying luxury vehicles sinks near Portugal
March 1 (UPI) -- The Felicity Ace cargo ship that caught fire in mid-February with nearly 4,000 luxury vehicles aboard sank near Portugal, according to the Singapore-based company that owned and operated the vessel.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes emotional plea to EU
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes emotional plea to EU
March 1 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the European Union on Tuesday that two cruise missiles struck Freedom Square in Ukraine's second largest city, killing dozens of citizens.
IEA to release 60M barrels of oil from emergency reserves due to Russian invasion
World News // 6 hours ago
IEA to release 60M barrels of oil from emergency reserves due to Russian invasion
March 1 (UPI) -- The International Energy Agency on Tuesday announced it is releasing 60 million barrels of oil from its emergency reserves in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Oil prices spike to 7-year high amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
World News // 7 hours ago
Oil prices spike to 7-year high amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
March 1 (UPI) -- Oil prices on Tuesday reached a seven-year high as the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shadowy hackers group Anonymous declares cyberwar on Russia for Ukraine invasion
Shadowy hackers group Anonymous declares cyberwar on Russia for Ukraine invasion
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
Video shows tractor-trailer plunge off Massachusetts bridge into frigid river
Video shows tractor-trailer plunge off Massachusetts bridge into frigid river
California man kills 3 daughters, chaperone during supervised visit, police say
California man kills 3 daughters, chaperone during supervised visit, police say
House Dems fail to pass bill banning discrimination against natural hairstyles
House Dems fail to pass bill banning discrimination against natural hairstyles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement