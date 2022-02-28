U.N. Security Council calls first emergency special session since 1982

People gather for a rally in support of Ukraine as the United Nations Security Council holds a meeting on the tensions between Ukraine and Russia outside of the United Nations headquarters on Feb.17 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council on Sunday called for the first emergency special session of the General Assembly since 1982. The emergency special session, which will be held Monday, was called to discuss the war in Ukraine after a vote requested by the United States and Albania. Advertisement

An emergency special session can be called with a vote of nine members of the Security Council if the group is unable to maintain international peace "because of lack of unanimity of the permanent members," according to the U.N. charter.

The call for the emergency special session passed with a vote of 11 in favor while Russia, a permanent member of the security council, vetoed the resolution. China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained.

The last time an emergency special session was called was in 1982 to resolve a situation involving Syria and Israel and before that in 1980 after the outbreak of the Soviet-Afghan war.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said in a statement that the Sunday vote came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that nuclear weapons were put on alert.

"The world is watching," Thomas-Greenfield said in comments directed at Russian soldiers and officers. "You will be held accountable; we will not let atrocities slide."

Any action taken by the general assembly is unenforceable and largely symbolic but serves to show global support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

Sergiy Kyslytsya, the permanent representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, thanked the Security Council for calling for the emergency session of the General Assembly.

Kyslytsya directed those who appeared to see no reason in supporting the session to images of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine as the result of the invasion.

"I will continue to invite all Council members to join the catharsis; the purgation of the institution that will save it for the next generation," he said.

He also warned that Russia is resorting to "nuclear blackmail" and that "the world must take this threat very seriously."

António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, told the Human Rights Council on Monday that "the escalation of military operations by the Russian Federation in Ukraine is leading to escalating human rights violations."

"We know the inevitable result of war: civilian casualties; women, children and men forced from their homes; hunger, poverty and huge economic disruption," he said. "Conflict is the utter negation of human rights across the board."

