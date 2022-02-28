Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 28, 2022 / 10:48 AM

U.N. Security Council calls first emergency special session since 1982

By Adam Schrader
U.N. Security Council calls first emergency special session since 1982
People gather for a rally in support of Ukraine as the United Nations Security Council holds a meeting on the tensions between Ukraine and Russia outside of the United Nations headquarters on Feb.17 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council on Sunday called for the first emergency special session of the General Assembly since 1982.

The emergency special session, which will be held Monday, was called to discuss the war in Ukraine after a vote requested by the United States and Albania.

Advertisement

An emergency special session can be called with a vote of nine members of the Security Council if the group is unable to maintain international peace "because of lack of unanimity of the permanent members," according to the U.N. charter.

The call for the emergency special session passed with a vote of 11 in favor while Russia, a permanent member of the security council, vetoed the resolution. China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained.

RELATED Ukraine conflict: Russia is mostly protected from sanctions

The last time an emergency special session was called was in 1982 to resolve a situation involving Syria and Israel and before that in 1980 after the outbreak of the Soviet-Afghan war.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said in a statement that the Sunday vote came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that nuclear weapons were put on alert.

"The world is watching," Thomas-Greenfield said in comments directed at Russian soldiers and officers. "You will be held accountable; we will not let atrocities slide."

Advertisement
RELATED Russians pull cash from banks as ruble plummets, central bank hikes rates

Any action taken by the general assembly is unenforceable and largely symbolic but serves to show global support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

Sergiy Kyslytsya, the permanent representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, thanked the Security Council for calling for the emergency session of the General Assembly.

Kyslytsya directed those who appeared to see no reason in supporting the session to images of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine as the result of the invasion.

RELATED Japan hosting U.S. nuclear weapons 'unacceptable,' PM Kishida says

"I will continue to invite all Council members to join the catharsis; the purgation of the institution that will save it for the next generation," he said.

He also warned that Russia is resorting to "nuclear blackmail" and that "the world must take this threat very seriously."

António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, told the Human Rights Council on Monday that "the escalation of military operations by the Russian Federation in Ukraine is leading to escalating human rights violations."

"We know the inevitable result of war: civilian casualties; women, children and men forced from their homes; hunger, poverty and huge economic disruption," he said. "Conflict is the utter negation of human rights across the board."

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

Demonstrators hold signs and flags during a protest February 26 in Tel Aviv, Israel, in support of Ukraine after the Russian invasion and massive military operation. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

New Zealand to drop isolation rule for arriving travelers vaccinated against COVID-19
World News // 53 minutes ago
New Zealand to drop isolation rule for arriving travelers vaccinated against COVID-19
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- New Zealand will lift a COVID-19 travel requirement this week that says vaccinated travelers entering the country must isolate for a week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday.
Toyota halts operations in Japan after suspected cyberattack
World News // 2 hours ago
Toyota halts operations in Japan after suspected cyberattack
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Japanese automaker Toyota announced Monday that it would be shutting down production at all of its domestic plants for a day amid reports that one of its suppliers was hit by a cyberattack.
Russians pull cash from banks as ruble plummets, central bank hikes rates
World News // 3 hours ago
Russians pull cash from banks as ruble plummets, central bank hikes rates
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Uneasy Russian citizens lined up at ATMs nationwide on Monday to pull their cash out of banks -- as the ruble plummeted in value due to sanctions from the West and Moscow's central bank hiked interest rates to 20%.
Ukraine asks to join EU immediately as 28th member; officials begin peace talks
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine asks to join EU immediately as 28th member; officials begin peace talks
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Ukraine on Monday asked to be admitted to the European Union immediately in a bid to shore up security as Ukrainian forces fight Russian troops for the fifth day and leaders begin possible peace talks.
Japan hosting U.S. nuclear weapons 'unacceptable,' PM Kishida says
World News // 4 hours ago
Japan hosting U.S. nuclear weapons 'unacceptable,' PM Kishida says
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday rejected the idea of hosting nuclear weapons from the United States amid rising global tensions around the Ukraine crisis.
Meta uncovers Facebook disinformation, hacking campaigns targeting Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
Meta uncovers Facebook disinformation, hacking campaigns targeting Ukraine
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Facebook' s parent company Meta said it has uncovered disinformation and hacking campaigns targeting Ukrainians amid Russia's invasion of their country.
North Korea claims latest missile launch was spy satellite test
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea claims latest missile launch was spy satellite test
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- North Korea said Monday that it successfully conducted a test of a "reconnaissance satellite" over the weekend in a launch of what South Korean and Japanese militaries described as a ballistic missile.
Equinor, BP to exit Russia over Ukraine invasion
World News // 8 hours ago
Equinor, BP to exit Russia over Ukraine invasion
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Norway's state-owned energy company announced it was pulling out of Russia over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, becoming the second major oil and gas company to do so after BP said it was withdrawing a day prior.
Heavy rains flood eastern Australia, killing seven
World News // 9 hours ago
Heavy rains flood eastern Australia, killing seven
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Severe flooding not seen in more than a decade in eastern Australia has killed at least seven people with several others still missing, authorities.
In historic policy shift, Germany to increase military spending
World News // 11 hours ago
In historic policy shift, Germany to increase military spending
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced an historic expansion of Germany's defense spending on Sunday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainians fend off Russian invasion in Kharkiv, Kyiv
Ukrainians fend off Russian invasion in Kharkiv, Kyiv
Ukrainian, Russian officials to meet in Belarus for talks
Ukrainian, Russian officials to meet in Belarus for talks
Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 Republican primary
Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 Republican primary
Three hospitalized after floor collapses at Colorado house party
Three hospitalized after floor collapses at Colorado house party
COVID-19 cases drop 15% worldwide; Hong Kong, New Zealand shatter daily records
COVID-19 cases drop 15% worldwide; Hong Kong, New Zealand shatter daily records
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement