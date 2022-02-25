Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 25, 2022 / 4:39 AM

Officials: Rockets strike Kyiv amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Darryl Coote
1/4
Officials: Rockets strike Kyiv amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
A building in Kyiv was hit with rocket debris, resulting in at least eight people injured. Photo courtesy of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko/Twitter

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Friday that Russia has attacked civilian targets including Kyiv as its invasion enters its second day and troops advance on the populated capital city.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told his people in an early morning address that Russia resumed launching missiles at about 4 a.m. and has been targeting civilian areas despite the Kremlin's claims to the contrary.

Advertisement

"They say that civilian objects are not a target for them. This is a lie. In fact, they do not distinguish in which areas to operate," he said. "The military and civilians are equally under Russian attack."

He said the explosions over Kyiv are reminiscent of attacks on the capital during World War II.

RELATED U.S. imposes sweeping export restrictions on technology to Russia

Ukraine's air defense forces were protecting their skies, he said, as "enemy aircraft operate treacherously over residential areas."

Hanna Malyar, Ukraine's deputy minister of defense, posted a video of a residential building on fire in Kyiv, stating missile strikes are occurring across the city.

"The first days are the hardest because right now the enemy will either feel the advantage or be broken physically and mentally," she said. "Russian military have already felt the power of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. But it's important that the resistance is done by all."

Advertisement
RELATED EU, Australia, Taiwan, Japan hit Russia again with sanctions over Ukraine invasion

The Ministry of Defense on social medial informed residents of Kyiv's Obolon district where the military is fighting Russian troops to prepare Molotov cocktails and not leave their homes.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs, confirmed that rocket strikes have hit the capital.

"Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany," he tweeted. "Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one."

RELATED Ukraine supporters protest Russian Embassy in D.C., vandalize property

The president said at least one building was hit in Kyiv, where there is a 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew.

The city's major, Vitali Klitschko, said a residential building was under threat of collapse after it was hit by rocket fragments.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said at least eight people were injured, 20 rescued and 150 people were evacuated from the building.

The president's address followed one he gave only hours earlier in which he said saboteurs had entered they city and that he was Russia's "number one target."

Zelensky said at the end of the first day of fighting that 137 Ukrainians were killed and 316 were wounded.

Malyar said that as of 3 a.m. Friday, her forces have killed 800 Russian soldiers and destroyed more than 30 tanks, seven airplanes and six helicopters.

Advertisement

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine early Thursday following weeks of warnings from the United States and Western partners/

President Vladimir Putin described the attack as a "special operation," which followed the Kremlin stating breakaway eastern Ukrainian regions that Putin had declared independent days earlier had asked for military assistance.

Latest Headlines

U.S. military turns over land on former bases to South Korea
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. military turns over land on former bases to South Korea
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The United States transferred several parcels of land from former U.S. military bases to South Korea, officials from both countries announced on Friday.
Ukrainian president says he's Russia's 'number 1 target'
World News // 6 hours ago
Ukrainian president says he's Russia's 'number 1 target'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told his country in an early Friday address that Russian saboteurs had entered the capital Kyiv and that he was Russia's "number one target."
EU, Australia, Taiwan, Japan hit Russia again with sanctions over Ukraine invasion
World News // 4 hours ago
EU, Australia, Taiwan, Japan hit Russia again with sanctions over Ukraine invasion
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The European Union, Australia, Taiwan and Japan leveled sanctions Friday against Russia with heavy restrictions to chip makers over its invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine reclaims key military airport; Russian troops seize Chernobyl
World News // 12 hours ago
Ukraine reclaims key military airport; Russian troops seize Chernobyl
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials on Thursday said they reclaimed a key military airport as Russian special forces captured locations in the country including the Chernobyl power plant.
British police officer cleared of rape charge
World News // 13 hours ago
British police officer cleared of rape charge
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A British police officer was cleared of a rape accusation Thursday, after prosecutors dropped the case after failing to produce any evidence.
Pakistani-American sentenced to death in beheading of diplomat's daughter
World News // 14 hours ago
Pakistani-American sentenced to death in beheading of diplomat's daughter
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A Pakistan court sentenced Zahir Jaffer to death Thursday for killing a diplomat's daughter in a beheading case that drew attention to lack of protection for domestic violence victims.
British union says rail workers will strike next week across London tube network
World News // 14 hours ago
British union says rail workers will strike next week across London tube network
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A British union said Thursday that as many as 10,000 rail workers across London's underground will walk out in a labor strike next week -- protests that are expected to disrupt tube service for at least two days.
British PM Boris Johnson details sanctions against Russia
World News // 15 hours ago
British PM Boris Johnson details sanctions against Russia
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "dictator" and "blood-stained aggressor" in an address to Parliament Thursday, while detailing new sanctions against Russia.
British government lowers student loan repayment threshold
World News // 15 hours ago
British government lowers student loan repayment threshold
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- New educational reforms announced by Britain Thursday call for state-funded student loans payments to begin at a lower income threshold and continue over a longer time period.
Queen Elizabeth II postpones 2 virtual events after COVID-19 diagnosis
World News // 15 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II postpones 2 virtual events after COVID-19 diagnosis
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II postponed two virtual events on Thursday as she continued to recover from a coronavirus diagnosis, marking the second time in a week she has canceled events.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine reclaims key military airport; Russian troops seize Chernobyl
Ukraine reclaims key military airport; Russian troops seize Chernobyl
Biden unveils new sanctions on Russia, says Putin wants to revive Soviet Union
Biden unveils new sanctions on Russia, says Putin wants to revive Soviet Union
NATO slams Russian invasion of Ukraine as 'brutal act of war,' activates defense plan
NATO slams Russian invasion of Ukraine as 'brutal act of war,' activates defense plan
Fighting between Russian, Ukrainian forces reported across country; casualties unclear
Fighting between Russian, Ukrainian forces reported across country; casualties unclear
China OKs all imports of Russian wheat amid Ukraine crisis
China OKs all imports of Russian wheat amid Ukraine crisis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement