NATO slams Russian invasion of Ukraine as 'brutal act of war', activates defense plan

U.S. forces are seen at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on February 3. They are part of the thousands of additional troops sent to the region by U.S. President Joe Biden to help NATO and Ukraine guard against Russian aggression. Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo/U.S. Air Force/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- NATO leaders strongly condemned Russia's military invasion into Ukraine on Thursday -- calling it a "brutal act of war" -- and activated a military defense plan that will allow allied forces to move more quickly, if needed. In addition to condemning Moscow, the defensive alliance warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that any attack on a NATO member will be regarded as an attack on all members. Advertisement

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia's actions amount to a historic act of war. His comments came just hours after Russian troops rolled into Ukraine in what the Kremlin called a "special military operation."

"Peace on our continent has been shattered," he said during a briefing Thursday. "We now have war in Europe on a scale and of a type we thought belonged to history. ... This is a grave moment for the security of Europe."

Beyond statements of condemnation, NATO said that he activated the defense plan at the request of NATO military commander General Tod Wolters. By doing so, Stoltenberg is allowing military commanders to move forces more quickly in the event of an attack on a member country.

Stoltenberg said that Russia's invasion is a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security in general, and that NATO allies have more than a hundred jets on high alert to guard airspace and dozens of allied warships at sea.

The NATO chief said the alliance will do "whatever is necessary" to guard against further aggression by Moscow.

Stoltenberg also told reporters that NATO has deployed thousands of additional troops in recent weeks to the alliance's eastern flank, close to Russia and Ukraine, and placed more forces on standby.

Earlier Thursday, NATO held an emergency meeting of the North Atlantic Council and said the alliance will hold a virtual summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday.

In remarks Wednesday night, Biden promised that the world will hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine, a former part of the Soviet Union that broke away and declared its independence in 1991.

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," he said in a statement. "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that his forces are fighting tough battles and repelling attacks by the Russian army throughout the country. He also called on the Ukrainian people to aid the military in resisting the Russian invasion.

"Our servicemen need this support," he said in a statement, adding that Russia's military has "suffered heavy losses."

"The main thing is that they need the support of our population. We have an army of powerful people. Our population is also a powerful army. So support our military."

Zelensky also noted that weapons are being distributed to Ukrainian citizens who want to "defend Ukraine's sovereignty."

The European Union said in a statement that it condemns Moscow's "barbaric attack and the cynical arguments to justify it" -- and promised a package of severe and targeted sanctions against key segments of Russia's economy will be laid out later on Thursday. Biden and other Western leaders are also preparing sanctions to punish Russia.

"President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a tweet. "The U.K. and our allies will respond decisively."

"The Russian attack on Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted. "There is no justification for it. Germany condemns this reckless act by President Putin in the strongest possible terms. Our solidarity is with Ukraine and its people."

French President Emmanuel Macron said France "strongly condemns" Russia's decision to "wage war on Ukraine," and demanded that Moscow "end its military operations immediately."

China, which has been an ally to Russia for years, also acknowledged the crisis in Ukraine.

"China did not wish to see what happened to Ukraine today," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, according to The Washington Post.

Beijing's ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, told the Security Council late on Wednesday that all parties involved should "exercise restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions."