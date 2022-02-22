Queen cancels virtual engagements due to 'mild' COVID-19 symptoms

1/5

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II canceled engagements on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. File Photo by Any Rain/EPA-EFE

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II has canceled her planned virtual engagements on Tuesday as she continues to experience mild COVID-19 symptoms. Buckingham Palace has not stated whether the Queen's engagements for the rest of the week will be canceled or postponed yet.

"As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," a palace spokesperson told The Guardian on Tuesday.

Her schedule this week includes a call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday.

The 95-year-old monarch tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday has been self-isolating at Windsor Castle.

Concerns about her health have grown considering the queen's age and recent health scare.

Johnson -- who announced the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions this week -- sent the Queen a get-well soon message and said that her diagnosis was sign that the virus hasn't gone away.

The Queen continued with her duties despite battling with the virus.

On Monday she sent a message of condolence to the Brazilian president over the loss of life caused by flooding in Brazil.

She has major engagements next month, which include hosting a diplomatic reception on March 2, attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in March 14, and the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service on March 29.

The Queen has gotten three doses of the vaccine. She was on orders to rest since mid-October after canceling engagements and spending a night in the hospital undergoing preliminary tests.

She's recently been described as looking frail and has spoken about her mobility issues.

The Queen has spent most of the pandemic in the Berkshire royal residence with a reduced household of dedicated staff in the "HMS Bubble."