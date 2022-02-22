Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 22, 2022 / 2:28 PM

Queen cancels virtual engagements due to 'mild' COVID-19 symptoms

By UPI Staff
1/5
Queen cancels virtual engagements due to 'mild' COVID-19 symptoms
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II canceled engagements on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. File Photo by Any Rain/EPA-EFE

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II has canceled her planned virtual engagements on Tuesday as she continues to experience mild COVID-19 symptoms.

Buckingham Palace has not stated whether the Queen's engagements for the rest of the week will be canceled or postponed yet.

Advertisement

"As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," a palace spokesperson told The Guardian on Tuesday.

Her schedule this week includes a call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday.

RELATED Britain to roll out 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot for people 75 and older

The 95-year-old monarch tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday has been self-isolating at Windsor Castle.

Concerns about her health have grown considering the queen's age and recent health scare.

Johnson -- who announced the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions this week -- sent the Queen a get-well soon message and said that her diagnosis was sign that the virus hasn't gone away.

RELATED Boris Johnson lifts COVID-19 restrictions in England

The Queen continued with her duties despite battling with the virus.

On Monday she sent a message of condolence to the Brazilian president over the loss of life caused by flooding in Brazil.

She has major engagements next month, which include hosting a diplomatic reception on March 2, attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in March 14, and the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service on March 29.

Advertisement
RELATED Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19, experiences 'mild ' symptoms

The Queen has gotten three doses of the vaccine. She was on orders to rest since mid-October after canceling engagements and spending a night in the hospital undergoing preliminary tests.

She's recently been described as looking frail and has spoken about her mobility issues.

The Queen has spent most of the pandemic in the Berkshire royal residence with a reduced household of dedicated staff in the "HMS Bubble."

Latest Headlines

Colombia becomes 3rd Latin American nation to legalize abortion
World News // 4 hours ago
Colombia becomes 3rd Latin American nation to legalize abortion
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Colombia on Monday became the latest country in Latin America to expand access to abortion, as the nation's highest court legalized the procedure for as late as 24 weeks.
Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis
World News // 5 hours ago
Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that his government is suspending certification of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline as a direct result of Russia's troop movement concerning Ukraine.
Internet service restored on Tonga about a month after deadly eruption
World News // 6 hours ago
Internet service restored on Tonga about a month after deadly eruption
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Tonga is restoring communications with the rest of the world on Tuesday, about a month after a volcanic eruption and tsunami cut cables and isolated the island in the South Pacific.
Kim Jong Un congratulates China's Xi on Olympics, calls to 'frustrate' the U.S.
World News // 10 hours ago
Kim Jong Un congratulates China's Xi on Olympics, calls to 'frustrate' the U.S.
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on the Winter Olympics and said the two countries would continue to work together in "frustrating" the United States, state media said Tuesday.
U.N. refugee agency voices concern over Greece's treatment of asylum seekers
World News // 13 hours ago
U.N. refugee agency voices concern over Greece's treatment of asylum seekers
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The United Nations refugee agency voiced deep concern Monday about reports that Greece and other European Union nations have been denying entry to migrants and asylum seekers who reach their borders.
EU sanctions 5 over Russia's annexation of Crimea
World News // 15 hours ago
EU sanctions 5 over Russia's annexation of Crimea
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday sanctioned five people involved in Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.
EU sanctions 22 Myanmar officials, 4 entities over deteriorating human rights
World News // 15 hours ago
EU sanctions 22 Myanmar officials, 4 entities over deteriorating human rights
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday blacklisted nearly two dozen Myanmar government and military officials as well as four state-owned companies accused of funding the leaders behind last year's military coup.
Putin orders 'peacekeeping' troops into breakaway Ukraine regions
World News // 1 day ago
Putin orders 'peacekeeping' troops into breakaway Ukraine regions
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered "peacekeeping" troops into two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as part of decrees recognizing them as independent republics.
Boris Johnson lifts COVID-19 restrictions in England
World News // 1 day ago
Boris Johnson lifts COVID-19 restrictions in England
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he would lift restrictions in England while unveiling a plan for "living with COVID" on Monday, reports said.
Britain to roll out 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot for people 75 and older
World News // 22 hours ago
Britain to roll out 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot for people 75 and older
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An independent British advisory committee on immunization announced Monday a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot will be available in the spring for people age 75 and over.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China to sanction Raytheon, Lockheed Martin for selling arms to Taiwan
China to sanction Raytheon, Lockheed Martin for selling arms to Taiwan
Massive black bear 'Hank the Tank' continues Calif. home break-in spree
Massive black bear 'Hank the Tank' continues Calif. home break-in spree
Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis
Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis
Explosion at Marathon refinery in Louisiana injures 1
Explosion at Marathon refinery in Louisiana injures 1
Biden to give update on Russia-Ukraine standoff as new sanctions loom
Biden to give update on Russia-Ukraine standoff as new sanctions loom
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement