Boris Johnson expected to lift COVID-19 restrictions in England

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to lift restrictions in England while unveiling a plan for "living with COVID" on Monday, reports said. The lifting of restrictions would only apply to England as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland handle their own health policies. Advertisement

Of the remaining restrictions being lifted, Johnson is expected to announce the end of legally requiring people who test positive for the virus to self-isolate and a scaled-down version of its testing program, The New York Times reported.

However, last-minute tensions between Rishi Sunak, the government's chief financial minister, and Health Secretary Sajid Javid has delayed the approval of the plan, The Guardian reported.

Sources told the outlet that Javid has accepted that most testing must end for financial reasons and said he wanted to reprioritize existing budgets rather than seek additional funds to continue testing.

The planned announcement comes as Britain has experienced a significant decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data from Monday shows that the country is experiencing 25,696 new daily cases and 74 deaths, down from 273,526 cases at their peak on Jan. 4.

Johnson has faced criticism from those who believe he is ending the restrictions prematurely.

"Boris Johnson is declaring victory before the war is over, in an attempt to distract from the police knocking at his door," said Wes Streeting of the Labour Party in a statement to The New York Times.

