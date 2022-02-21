Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 21, 2022 / 10:58 AM

Boris Johnson expected to lift COVID-19 restrictions in England

By Adam Schrader
Boris Johnson expected to lift COVID-19 restrictions in England
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson answers questions from the opposition leader Keir Starmer in the Houses of Parliament on Jan. 26, 2022. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to lift restrictions in England while unveiling a plan for "living with COVID" on Monday, reports said.

The lifting of restrictions would only apply to England as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland handle their own health policies.

Advertisement

Of the remaining restrictions being lifted, Johnson is expected to announce the end of legally requiring people who test positive for the virus to self-isolate and a scaled-down version of its testing program, The New York Times reported.

However, last-minute tensions between Rishi Sunak, the government's chief financial minister, and Health Secretary Sajid Javid has delayed the approval of the plan, The Guardian reported.

Sources told the outlet that Javid has accepted that most testing must end for financial reasons and said he wanted to reprioritize existing budgets rather than seek additional funds to continue testing.

The planned announcement comes as Britain has experienced a significant decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data from Monday shows that the country is experiencing 25,696 new daily cases and 74 deaths, down from 273,526 cases at their peak on Jan. 4.

Johnson has faced criticism from those who believe he is ending the restrictions prematurely.

Advertisement

"Boris Johnson is declaring victory before the war is over, in an attempt to distract from the police knocking at his door," said Wes Streeting of the Labour Party in a statement to The New York Times.

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, has tested positive for coronavirus and is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms," Buckingham Palace announced Sunday.

Read More

Top U.N. court resumes Myanmar-Rohingya genocide case amid representation dispute Agents for NFL Draft prospects threaten combine boycott due to COVID-19 rules Reports: Justine Bieber tests positive for COVID-19 amid new world tour

Latest Headlines

Australia Defense Force claims China illuminated aircraft with laser
World News // 59 minutes ago
Australia Defense Force claims China illuminated aircraft with laser
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Australian defense force confirmed that a recent laser incident involving a Chinese warship represents an escalation from a previous laser incident in 2019 by China.
Samsung tops global TV market for 16th straight year
World News // 1 hour ago
Samsung tops global TV market for 16th straight year
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics topped the world's 2021 TV market for the 16th consecutive year, according to London-based consultancy Omdia.
Putin mulls Ukrainian separatists' plea for independence, firm on NATO opposition
World News // 4 hours ago
Putin mulls Ukrainian separatists' plea for independence, firm on NATO opposition
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his security council Monday to address Ukraine, and said that he's considering pleas by separatists in breakaway regions of Ukraine to be recognized as independent.
Top U.N. court resumes Myanmar-Rohingya genocide case amid representation dispute
World News // 2 hours ago
Top U.N. court resumes Myanmar-Rohingya genocide case amid representation dispute
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The U.N.'s top court on Monday will resume hearings into the alleged genocide of Muslim Rohingya in Myanmar in 2017, but civilian leaders are imploring the court not let members of the military represent the country.
Credit Suisse rejects claims that data leak shows links to criminals, dictators
World News // 3 hours ago
Credit Suisse rejects claims that data leak shows links to criminals, dictators
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest bank, has rejected accusations of poor business practices that came after reports of a major data leak that included details of tens of thousands of accounts.
Britain hit by 3rd major storm in less than a week; travel disrupted
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain hit by 3rd major storm in less than a week; travel disrupted
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Transportation officials have advised people across Britain on Monday to avoid traveling by train due to expected disruptions caused by severe weather, which includes strong winds and rain.
Stunning sea of 'snow monsters' take over volcanic mountainside in Japan
World News // 6 hours ago
Stunning sea of 'snow monsters' take over volcanic mountainside in Japan
At an elevation of more than 6,000 feet near the top of a volcano exists a land of snow monsters, a mountainside that's home to fleeting figures that come each winter and then fade along with the cold weather.
Ardern: New Zealand will ease COVID-19 measures 'well beyond' Omicron peak
World News // 8 hours ago
Ardern: New Zealand will ease COVID-19 measures 'well beyond' Omicron peak
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- New Zealand will begin to remove COVID-19-related health measures once on the other side of peaking cases, which isn't expected to occur for another three to six weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday.
Ottawa occupation mostly dismantled but police measures to remain for now
World News // 10 hours ago
Ottawa occupation mostly dismantled but police measures to remain for now
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in Ottawa said the so-called Freedom Convoy occupation in the Canadian capitol has been mostly dismantled but police measures will continue to prevent further unlawful protests.
Australia reopens to international tourists after nearly 2 years
World News // 12 hours ago
Australia reopens to international tourists after nearly 2 years
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Australia reopened its borders to fully vaccinated tourists on Monday, nearly two years after they were closed to stymie the spread of the coronavirus.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bernie Madoff's sister, her husband shot dead in suspected murder-suicide
Bernie Madoff's sister, her husband shot dead in suspected murder-suicide
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
Woman shot dead, five others injured in Oregon mass shooting
Woman shot dead, five others injured in Oregon mass shooting
Federal judge says Oath Keepers founder poses 'convincing danger,' orders him in jail
Federal judge says Oath Keepers founder poses 'convincing danger,' orders him in jail
Putin mulls Ukrainian separatists' plea for independence, firm on NATO opposition
Putin mulls Ukrainian separatists' plea for independence, firm on NATO opposition
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement