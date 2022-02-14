Prince Charles' wife Camilla tests positive for COVID-19

Britain's Prince Charles and wife Camilla arrive for a reception at the British Museum in London, Britain, on February 9. Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are seen during their wedding in Windsor, Britain, on April 9, 2005. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Buckingham Palace said that Prince Charles had spent time with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, early last week but the monarch has not displayed any symptoms of the virus.
Both Prince Charles and Camilla are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot. It's the second time that Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for COVID-19. He was also infected in March 2020 during the early months of the pandemic, as was Prince William.
Charles, 73, married Camilla in 2005 and she was intended to be known as princess consort once Charles assumed the throne. The title of princess was given to Charles' first wife, Diana, who died in 1997.