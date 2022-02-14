Trending
Feb. 14, 2022 / 9:27 AM

Prince Charles' wife Camilla tests positive for COVID-19

By UPI Staff
Britain's Prince Charles and wife Camilla arrive for a reception at the British Museum in London, Britain, on February 9. Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Camilla, the wife of Britain's Prince Charles, has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after her husband also discovered that he'd been infected, officials said Monday.

The Duchess of Cornwall began to self-isolate after learning of her positive test, the royal couple's office at Clarence House said.

Prince Charles tested positive on Friday and also went into isolation. Camilla, 74, continued to appear at public events over the weekend, but had been taking daily COVID-19 tests.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are seen during their wedding in Windsor, Britain, on April 9, 2005. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Buckingham Palace said that Prince Charles had spent time with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, early last week but the monarch has not displayed any symptoms of the virus.

Both Prince Charles and Camilla are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot. It's the second time that Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for COVID-19. He was also infected in March 2020 during the early months of the pandemic, as was Prince William.

At an event celebrating her Platinum Jubilee last week, the queen called for Camilla to be known as queen consort when Charles ascends to the throne.

Charles, 73, married Camilla in 2005 and she was intended to be known as princess consort once Charles assumed the throne. The title of princess was given to Charles' first wife, Diana, who died in 1997.

