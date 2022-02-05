Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth says Camilla 'will be known as Queen Consort'

By Adam Schrader
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, waves from a carriage as she leaves the royal wedding between Prince William and Princess Catherine at Westminster Abbey in London in 2011. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth on Saturday backed a plan to call her son's wife Queen Camilla in a decision that will affect the future of the British monarchy.

The Queen, 95, made the comment in a letter published by the Royal Family to Twitter ahead of the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne on Sunday.

It had long been questioned whether Camilla would take the title of Queen Consort or another title, such as Princess Consort.

"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me," she wrote in the letter."It is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

The statement appears to indicate the Royal Family's wish for a seamless transition at the end of the reign of Queen Elizabeth, and that Camilla will be crowned with her husband when he becomes king.

Prince Charles had long had an affair with Camilla while married to Princess Diana amid their marital troubles before their ultimate divorce in August 1996.

During an interview with the BBC in 1995, Diana was asked whether Camilla was responsible for the breakdown of her marriage to Charles."

Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," she responded.

Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997 and Charles married Camilla in 2005. Charles was viewed negatively by the British public in the years after the divorce from Diana and her death.

The letter also makes note of the Royal Family's plans for the Platinum Jubilee, the celebrations spread through the year to celebrate the reign of Queen Elizabeth.

"As I look forward to continuing to serve you with all my heart, I hope this Jubilee will bring together families and friends, neighbors and communities -- after some difficult times for so many of us," Queen Elizabeth wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II began her reign on Feb. 6, 1952, on the day her father, King George VI, died. This year, she will become Britain's only monarch to ever receive a Platinum Jubilee.

