6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Tonga less than 2 weeks after volcanic eruption

There were no reports of injuries or damage to any of the populated islands that make up the Tonga region.
Workers unload humanitarian assistance at Fua'amotu International Airport in Tonga on January 20, five days after the eruption of an underwater volcano. Photo via Australian Defence Force/UPI
Several countries, including Australia, New Zealand and Japan, have since given aid to Tonga -- such as clean drinking water. Three deaths have been blamed on the eruption and the tsunami that hit the islands.
Repairs to underwater fiber optic cables that were severed during the eruption may not be fixed until next month, officials have said, leaving much of the islands without a way of communicating with the rest of the world.