Jan. 27, 2022 / 9:18 AM

6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Tonga less than 2 weeks after volcanic eruption

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Nomuka, Tonga, is seen on January 17 after the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano. Photo via New Zealand Defence Force/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Less than two weeks after an underwater volcano explosion cut off communications on the island of Tonga, a powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Pacific island on Thursday.

The quake hit about 135 miles northwest of Pangai, Tonga, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, at a depth of 9 miles.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to any of the populated islands that make up the Tonga region.

The seismic activity came 12 days after the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted and produced a tsunami that caused widespread damage in Tonga and minor effects as far away as the U.S. West Coast.

Workers unload humanitarian assistance at Fua'amotu International Airport in Tonga on January 20, five days after the eruption of an underwater volcano. Photo via Australian Defence Force/UPI

Several countries, including Australia, New Zealand and Japan, have since given aid to Tonga -- such as clean drinking water. Three deaths have been blamed on the eruption and the tsunami that hit the islands.

Repairs to underwater fiber optic cables that were severed during the eruption may not be fixed until next month, officials have said, leaving much of the islands without a way of communicating with the rest of the world.

