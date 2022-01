View of Nomuka, Tonga, taken on Monday by a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion during a reconnaissance flight to assess the damage caused by the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano and the subsequent tsunami on January 15. The death toll reached three on Tuesday. Photo via New Zealand Defence Force/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Tonga's government confirmed Tuesday three deaths from Saturday's underwater volcano explosion near the Pacific nation and said the ensuing tsunami destroyed all the homes on Mango island. Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said 36 people lived on the island before the tsunami destroyed their homes. Two houses survived on Fonoifua island, while more extensive damage was reported on Nomuka island, where 239 people lived, he said. Advertisement

Sovaleni said a "volcanic mushroom plume" extended to cover all of the country's roughly 170 islands. Thirty-six of the islands are inhabited with a population of more than 100,000 people.

The major runway at the Fua'amotu International Airport on Tongatapu Island was reopened Wednesday after being cleared of volcanic ash. Most communications services on the South Pacific island, though, remained down, officials said.

Two sections of the fiber optic cable that provided communication between the remote islands and the outside world were severed during the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano, located about 40 miles north of Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa. It could take weeks before they are repaired.

Australia and New Zealand sent naval vessels in efforts to deliver aid to the islands and China has pledged to send emergency supplies such as drinking water and food.