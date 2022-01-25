Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 25, 2022 / 8:21 PM

UNICEF calls for children to be evacuated from Syrian prison

By Simon Druker
UNICEF calls for children to be evacuated from Syrian prison
Syria Democratic Forces take up position at Ghweran district in Hasaka, northeastern Syria Friday after Islamic State fighters attacked a prison in the area. UNICEF said Tuesday close to 850 children remain in the prison and the agency called on the international community to evacuate them from the facility. Photo By Ahmed Mardnli/EPA-EFE

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The United Nations Children's Fund on Tuesday called on the international community to help more than 800 children imprisoned in a military detention facility in northeast Syria.

The organization -- known as UNICEF -- made the appeal in a news release, saying it has received "deeply worrisome reports of fatalities among children in the Ghwayran military detention facility, in al-Hasakah."

Advertisement

The former school is the country's largest facility for suspected members of the Islamic State, housing around 3,000 prisoners in poor conditions, according to The Washington Post.

An attack on the prison Sunday killed more than 25 members of the Syrian Democratic Forces, which are backed by the U.S.-led Operation Inherent Resolve.

RELATED Hezbollah faces rising dissent, efforts to end Iran's 'occupation' of Lebanon

The U.S. State Department said the Islamic State had been attempting a siege on the prison for more than a year. It also praised SDF forces for their ability to thwart previous attacks and minimize the severity of the attack.

The SDF said almost 160 Islamic militants were killed during the attack, according to The Washington Post.

"We are also deeply concerned by reports that children trapped inside the facility may be forced to play an active part in the ongoing clashes between detainees and security forces. These children should never have been held in military detention in the first place. The violence they are subjected to may amount to war crimes," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement.

Advertisement
RELATED U.S. condemns ISIS attack on prison in Syria to free detained fighters

"Almost 850 children, some as young as 12 years old, are currently in detention in northeast Syria, most of them are held in the Ghwayran facility. The majority of these children are Syrian and Iraqi boys while the rest are of 20 other nationalities. None of them has been charged with any crime under national or international law. The children of foreign nationals have received little to no support from their home countries."

The organization is appealing for immediate international help.

"The time to act is long overdue," Fore said.

RELATED Ex-officer convicted of war crimes in first trial against state-ordered torture in Syria

"We urge the actors currently in control of the detention facility and the detaining authorities to unconditionally release all children, starting with the youngest and those with urgent medical and other needs.

"If and when children are evacuated to a safe location, humanitarian actors, without any distinction, should be granted unimpeded and sustained access to the children for emergency care and assistance. We also plead with member states to do everything in their power to repatriate children who are their citizens or born to their nationals, in line with international child protection and human rights standards. Member states who can support these efforts should do so."

RELATED U.S. military presence abroad faces domestic, foreign opposition

Latest Headlines

Russia adds opposition leader Alexei Navalny to terrorist list
World News // 8 hours ago
Russia adds opposition leader Alexei Navalny to terrorist list
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Russia added opposition leader Alexei Navalny and several of his top aides to its terrorists and extremists list on Tuesday.
Surgeon who auctioned X-ray of Bataclan shooting victim as NFT facing legal action
World News // 9 hours ago
Surgeon who auctioned X-ray of Bataclan shooting victim as NFT facing legal action
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A French surgeon is facing legal action and condemnation after auctioning an X-ray of a gunshot wound from a victim of the 2015 massacre at the Bataclan theater in Paris where 90 people were killed.
Omicron leads IMF to cut global economic forecast -- from about 6% to 4.4% -- for 2022
World News // 10 hours ago
Omicron leads IMF to cut global economic forecast -- from about 6% to 4.4% -- for 2022
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund released an updated global economic forecast for 2022 on Tuesday, and its outlook is worse for virtually all countries than it was just three months ago.
At least 8 dead, several hurt in Cameroon after stampede during major soccer tournament
World News // 11 hours ago
At least 8 dead, several hurt in Cameroon after stampede during major soccer tournament
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A rush of fans outside of the Africa Cup of Nations soccer tournament in Cameroon on Tuesday has killed at least eight people and sent several others to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.
Australian Open reverses ban on T-shirts asking about Chinese star Peng Shuai
World News // 12 hours ago
Australian Open reverses ban on T-shirts asking about Chinese star Peng Shuai
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Australian Open is going back on a decision to ban T-shirts asking about the whereabouts of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who has been the subject of controversy and worldwide concern for almost three months.
Scotland Yard investigating COVID-19 lockdown parties attended by Boris Johnson, others
World News // 14 hours ago
Scotland Yard investigating COVID-19 lockdown parties attended by Boris Johnson, others
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Amid calls for his resignation, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other government officials became the target of a police investigation over parties that were held at 10 Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns.
North Korea fires 2 cruise missiles into the sea in 5th launch of 2022, Seoul says
World News // 17 hours ago
North Korea fires 2 cruise missiles into the sea in 5th launch of 2022, Seoul says
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- North Korea fired what appear to be two cruise missiles from an inland area into the sea, South Korea's military said Tuesday, in what would be the regime's fifth launch of the year.
U.S. puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Pentagon announced Monday it has put up to 8,500 U.S. troops on heightened alert to deploy to Eastern Europe as tensions escalated over Russia's buildup of troops on its border with Ukraine.
Burkina Faso army seizes gov't in a coup, detains president
World News // 1 day ago
Burkina Faso army seizes gov't in a coup, detains president
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Troops have detained Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and his whereabouts were not known on Monday after gunfire was heard in military camps in the West African country the day before.
At least 6 dead, dozens hurt in Cameroon soccer stampede: state TV
World News // 1 day ago
At least 6 dead, dozens hurt in Cameroon soccer stampede: state TV
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- At least six people died and dozens more were injured Monday during a stampede outside of a stadium in Cameroon during the Africa Cup of Nation, state television reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Tennessee man arrested for death of deputy found shot in burning home
Tennessee man arrested for death of deputy found shot in burning home
FDA halts use of Regeneron, Eli Lilly antibody COVID-19 treatments
FDA halts use of Regeneron, Eli Lilly antibody COVID-19 treatments
Congress ethics watchdog says House reps from Illinois, Colorado may have misused power
Congress ethics watchdog says House reps from Illinois, Colorado may have misused power
Seven Navy sailors injured as F-35C pilot crashes on USS Carl Vinson
Seven Navy sailors injured as F-35C pilot crashes on USS Carl Vinson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement