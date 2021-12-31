Advertisement
World News
Dec. 31, 2021 / 10:51 AM

South Africa lifts overnight curfew, believes Omicron peaked

By Zarrin Ahmed
1/2
South Africa lifts overnight curfew, believes Omicron peaked
A man receives his second vaccination against COVID-19, at a government-run clinic, during the ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations in Johannesburg. File Photo by Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- South Africa lifted its overnight curfew with officials saying they believe the Omicron wave may have peaked.

A Thursday news release approved several changes to the country's previous Alert Level 1 regulations, including the lifted curfew and accommodating gatherings of up to 1,000 people indoors.

Advertisement

Officials said that there have been lower rates of hospitalizations in the fourth wave of COVID-19 than in previous waves. As a result, the country has the capacity to treat patients for regular health services.

Cases in all but two South African provinces have declined. The Department of Health reported a 29.7% decrease in new cases in the week ending on Dec. 25 than in the previous week.

RELATED VA's active COVID-19 cases hit new pandemic high

"All indicators suggest the country may have passed the peak of the fourth wave at a national level," officials said.

Health officials encouraged parents with children ages 12 and older to have their children vaccinated before the school term starts in 2022. They also supported booster shots for the public.

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa in November and is spreading elsewhere in the world quickly.

RELATED J&J says study shows vaccine boosters 85% effective preventing severe COVID-19

Medical experts have cautioned against extrapolating from the country's data since South Africa has a relatively young population and is currently in the middle of summer -- a time when respiratory illnesses are uncommon.

Advertisement

South African researchers have noted a decreased severity of the disease in a study with 466 COVID-19 patients recently hospitalized in Tshwane.

Scientists found that patients required four days in the hospital -- about half the time needed earlier in the pandemic.

RELATED Palm Springs Film Festival canceled; Westminster Dog Show delayed due to COVID-19

Latest Headlines

Ikea increases prices by 50%, citing rising supply chain cost
World News // 2 hours ago
Ikea increases prices by 50%, citing rising supply chain cost
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Citing supply chain issues, Ikea raised the price of its flat-pack furniture by 50% after Christmas.
France relaxes ban on British travelers trying to return to EU homes
World News // 16 hours ago
France relaxes ban on British travelers trying to return to EU homes
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The French government on Thursday lifted its block on British citizens seeking to transit through France to return to their homes in the European Union.
Sudanese forces kill 4 anti-coup protesters
World News // 17 hours ago
Sudanese forces kill 4 anti-coup protesters
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Sudanese security forces shot and killed four people protesting military rule Thursday, a doctors' rights group said.
Welsh squirrel bites 18 people before being captured
World News // 19 hours ago
Welsh squirrel bites 18 people before being captured
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A squirrel named Stripe attacked 18 people in North Wales before being trapped and handed to the RSPCA.
Liverpool taxi bomber warned brother about doing 'something bad'
World News // 20 hours ago
Liverpool taxi bomber warned brother about doing 'something bad'
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A man who detonated a bomb outside a Liverpool hospital in November warned his brother prior to the incident, senior coroner Andre Rebello said during a hearing Thursday at Liverpool and Wirral coroner's court.
Citroen apologizes for commercial some said was sexual harassment
World News // 22 hours ago
Citroen apologizes for commercial some said was sexual harassment
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Middle East carmaker Citroen apologized for a commercial many on social media said was a form of sexual harassment.
U.S. ships, global task force bust $4 million worth of heroin in Arabian Sea
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. ships, global task force bust $4 million worth of heroin in Arabian Sea
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An international maritime task force has intercepted roughly $4 million worth of heroin in the Arabian Sea, authorities said on Thursday -- adding to the nearly $200 million in seizures worldwide in 2021.
Bird flu spreads throughout Europe, other regions
World News // 1 day ago
Bird flu spreads throughout Europe, other regions
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- German health officials said Thursday that Europe is experiencing a devastating avian bird flu outbreak affecting wild birds and poultry farms as humans continue to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iran says it's launched satellite-carrying rocket amid revived nuclear talks
World News // 1 day ago
Iran says it's launched satellite-carrying rocket amid revived nuclear talks
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Iran said Thursday that it has launched a rocket carrying satellite equipment about 300 miles into the atmosphere -- which is well above the level needed to achieve low Earth orbit.
Aid group says 2 workers among adults and children killed in Myanmar on Christmas Eve
World News // 1 day ago
Aid group says 2 workers among adults and children killed in Myanmar on Christmas Eve
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Humanitarian aid group Save the Children says two of its staffers were among dozens of people, including children, who were killed in eastern Myanmar on Christmas Eve by the country's military.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Another earthquake shakes northern South Carolina -- the 6th this week
Another earthquake shakes northern South Carolina -- the 6th this week
206 Marines discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
206 Marines discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
1,600-acre Marshal Fire destroys hundreds of homes, forces evacuations in Colorado
1,600-acre Marshal Fire destroys hundreds of homes, forces evacuations in Colorado
Rare Malayan tiger shot dead at Florida zoo after grabbing man's arm
Rare Malayan tiger shot dead at Florida zoo after grabbing man's arm
Citroen apologizes for commercial some said was sexual harassment
Citroen apologizes for commercial some said was sexual harassment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement