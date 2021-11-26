Advertisement
Nov. 26, 2021 / 8:58 AM

EU poised to end travel to South Africa over new COVID-19 variant

By Clyde Hughes
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen talks to reporters outside of the White House on Nov. 10. She said Friday the European Commission may ban travel from southern Africa. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday the body will call for ending travel to southern African due to an outbreak of a new coronavirus variant.

Von der Leyen made the announcement on Twitter as European Union members are currently struggling with a new resurgence of COVID-19.

South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed Thursday the new variant, called B.1.1.529 comes with 32 mutations and has been spreading in three different provinces there.

"The [European Commission] will propose, in close coordination with member states, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529," von der Leyen said on social media.

On Thursday, Britain banned travel from six African countries as a precaution against a new variant. Along with South Africa, Britain banned travel from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe. It said travelers from these nations will face quarantine if they arrive.

Health experts have said that while data on the new variant, expected to be named for the Greek letter "Nu," is still developing, so far it is spreading at a faster pace than the Delta variant. Israel has already reported three suspected cases of the new variant in their country.

"This is the most significant variant we have encountered to date and urgent research is underway to learn more about its transmissibility, severity and vaccine-susceptibility," said Jenny Harries, chief executive of the British Health Security Agency, according to Politico.

