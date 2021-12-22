Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 22, 2021 / 11:30 AM

EU investigates Warsaw court that gave Polish laws constitutional edge

By Clyde Hughes
EU investigates Warsaw court that gave Polish laws constitutional edge
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks during a debate on "The Rule of law crisis in Poland and the primacy of EU law" during a session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on October 19. File Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The weeks-long conflict between the European Union and Poland over whose laws supersede the other's entered uncharted legal territory on Wednesday, as the alliance opened an investigation that could set a precedent for all 27 members of the bloc.

The European Commission said it has begun an infringement procedure, two months after Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled that Polish national laws supersede EU laws when the two appear to conflict with each other.

Advertisement

The commission said the Polish rulings challenge the primacy of EU law -- and, thus, could ultimately affect each member state.

"The commission considers that these rulings of the Constitutional Tribunal are in breach of the general principles of autonomy, primacy, effectiveness and uniform application of union law and the binding effect of rulings of the Court of Justice of the European Union," the European Commission said in a statement.

RELATED Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is a no-win situation for Moscow

Poland has overhauled its judiciary under President Andrzej Duda and some have accused him of building a legal chamber that will solidify controversial positions on issues like human and LGBT rights, even if they conflict with EU laws.

Polish leaders have said the court rulings were needed to streamline Warsaw's judiciary and eliminate the remnants of the former communist regime. Some critics say that the move has stripped the Polish judiciary of its independence.

Advertisement

"The gravity of this breach gives rise to a reasonable doubt in the minds of individuals as to the independence and the impartiality of the judges concerned," the European Commission added in its announcement on Wednesday.

RELATED Authorities flag 455 social media accounts linked to illegal border crossings at Belarus

"Whereas the Constitutional Tribunal is called upon to rule on questions relating to the application or interpretation of EU law, the commission considers that it can therefore no longer ensure effective judicial protection by an independent and impartial tribunal previously established by law."

When a country joins the EU, it must adjust all laws to fit in with legal codes set out by the European bloc. Poland joined the EU in 2004.

RELATED Belarusian pro-democracy activists sentenced to prison

Latest Headlines

Top official says holding presidential election in Libya on Friday 'impossible'
World News // 2 hours ago
Top official says holding presidential election in Libya on Friday 'impossible'
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The head of a Libyan elections committee said Wednesday that it will be "impossible" to stage the country's presidential election as planned on Friday, due to numerous challenges that remain ahead of the vote.
Worker dead, many missing in Myanmar after landslide hits jade mine
World News // 5 hours ago
Worker dead, many missing in Myanmar after landslide hits jade mine
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- At least one person has died and more than 80 others are missing after a landslide on Wednesday at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, which has one of the richest jade deposits in the world.
Greek coast guard searches for missing migrants after boat sinks; 1 dead
World News // 5 hours ago
Greek coast guard searches for missing migrants after boat sinks; 1 dead
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- One person is dead and dozens are believed to be missing after a boat carrying a load of refugees capsized off the coast of Greece on Wednesday, authorities said.
Japan hangs three death row prisoners in first executions since 2019
World News // 18 hours ago
Japan hangs three death row prisoners in first executions since 2019
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Japan hanged three death row prisoners, carrying out its first executions since December 2019 and the first under the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Pope Francis slams excessive military spending ahead of World Peace Day
World News // 23 hours ago
Pope Francis slams excessive military spending ahead of World Peace Day
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- In an address at the Vatican on Tuesday, Pope Francis called on world leaders to scale back the amount of money spent on military defense -- in favor of spending more money on more noble and peaceful pursuits.
Depositors turn to courts to free money from Lebanese banks
World News // 23 hours ago
Depositors turn to courts to free money from Lebanese banks
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Jordanian businessman among more than 1.4 million depositors with savings stuck in Lebanese banks is turning to the courts to access his money.
Omicron surge cancels New Year's Eve events in London, Scotland
World News // 1 day ago
Omicron surge cancels New Year's Eve events in London, Scotland
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Officials have canceled New Year's Eve celebrations in both London and Scotland on Dec. 31 due to the rise of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
China sanctions 4 American officials in response to Xinjiang punishment
World News // 1 day ago
China sanctions 4 American officials in response to Xinjiang punishment
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Chinese government on Tuesday ordered sanctions against four American officials in retaliation for U.S. punishment against Beijing over purported human rights abuses in the country's Xinjiang region.
British court orders Dubai ruler to pay Princess Haya, children over $700M
World News // 1 day ago
British court orders Dubai ruler to pay Princess Haya, children over $700M
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A British court on Tuesday ordered that the ruler of Dubai must pay his wife, Princess Haya, and their children more than $700 million in one of Britain's most expensive divorce settlements in history.
Google celebrates the arrival of winter, summer with new Doodles
World News // 1 day ago
Google celebrates the arrival of winter, summer with new Doodles
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Google welcomed the start of the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and the start of the summer solstice in the Southern Hemisphere with new Doodles on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan hangs three death row prisoners in first executions since 2019
Japan hangs three death row prisoners in first executions since 2019
Secret Service names pandemic fraud recovery chief as stolen benefits near $100B
Secret Service names pandemic fraud recovery chief as stolen benefits near $100B
Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Fresh Express recalls salads linked to listeria outbreak in 8 states
Fresh Express recalls salads linked to listeria outbreak in 8 states
Winter solstice: Tuesday brings shortest day, longest night of the year
Winter solstice: Tuesday brings shortest day, longest night of the year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement