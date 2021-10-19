Trending
Oct. 19, 2021

Leaders of EU, Poland clash in debate over divisive constitutional ruling

Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (R) speaks during a debate on The Rule of law crisis in Poland and the primacy of EU law during a session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A fight over a recent court ruling that says the laws of Poland effectively supersede the laws of the European Union spilled into the bloc's parliamentary chamber on Tuesday, between top leaders on each side.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki debated the issue on the floor of European Parliament in France.

The clash came about a week after Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled that the laws of the Eastern European nation take precedence over EU treaties. The ruling has drummed up concern in the alliance over its effect on EU governance -- and has even led some to call for Poland to leave the European Union.

Some of the issues of recent concern between the two sides include press freedoms and gay rights.

Von der Leyen said the constitutional court's ruling amounts to a direct challenge to EU rules, and argued that it could ultimately weaken the 27-member alliance.

"The ruling calls into question the foundations of the European Union," von der Leyen said. "It is a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order. Only a common legal order provides equal rights, legal certainty, mutual trust between member states and therefore common policies.

"This is the first time ever that a court of a member state finds that the EU treaties are incompatible with the national constitution."

"The people of Poland wanted democracy," she added. "They wanted the freedom to choose their government. They wanted free speech and free media. They wanted an end to corruption and they wanted independent courts to protect their rights."

In his remarks, Morawiecki argued that the EU may be seeking too much authority over its member states.

"The highest law in the EU is the constitution of a country," Morawiecki said, according to Politico. "The EU will not fall apart simply because our legal systems will be different.

"If you want to make a non-national superstate out of Europe, first get the consent of all the European states and societies."

The Polish leader acknowledged that most citizens of his country want to be part of the European Union, but he pushed back against the EU's rule-of-law principles.

"It is the strongest best developed international organization in history, but the EU is not a state," he said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other EU leaders have urged patience and further dialogue in navigating the issue with Poland.

Pakistan says it's intercepted Indian military submarine for 3rd time in 5 years
World News // 2 hours ago
Pakistan says it's intercepted Indian military submarine for 3rd time in 5 years
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Pakistan's military said Tuesday that it has detected and blocked an Indian submarine from entering its territorial waters, which would be the third such incursion over the past five years.
Myanmar military releases hundreds of political prisoners amid ASEAN snub
World News // 3 hours ago
Myanmar military releases hundreds of political prisoners amid ASEAN snub
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The military government of Myanmar said it has released hundreds of political prisoners who opposed the February takeover and plans to release thousands more.
North Korea draws criticism for another ballistic missile test
World News // 10 hours ago
North Korea draws criticism for another ballistic missile test
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, amid trilateral strategy talks between Washington, Seoul and Tokyo.
Two years after Lebanon uprising, hopes for change pinned on elections
World News // 8 hours ago
Two years after Lebanon uprising, hopes for change pinned on elections
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Two years after cross-sectarian mass protests turned into an unprecedented popular uprising, creating a strong desire for change, the situation in Lebanon has only gotten worse.
Police arrest more activists in Greece over Beijing Olympics protest
World News // 20 hours ago
Police arrest more activists in Greece over Beijing Olympics protest
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Police arrested more activists Monday protesting the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Greece and briefly detained other people outside the event.
Norway attack: victims killed by stabbing, not by arrows
World News // 21 hours ago
Norway attack: victims killed by stabbing, not by arrows
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Police said Monday that the five people who were killed last week in an attack in Norway were stabbed, not shot at by a bow and arrows.
Israel marks 26th anniversary of former PM Yitzhak Rabin's assassination
World News // 21 hours ago
Israel marks 26th anniversary of former PM Yitzhak Rabin's assassination
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Israel marked the 26th anniversary of the assassination of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin on Monday.
Russia closes diplomatic mission to NATO over spying accusations
World News // 22 hours ago
Russia closes diplomatic mission to NATO over spying accusations
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Russia said Monday that it's closing its military liaison mission to NATO and recalled staffers to Moscow, in retaliation to the alliance expelling several Russians last week and accusing them of espionage.
Police intercept $250 million worth of cocaine on yacht off Portugal
World News // 23 hours ago
Police intercept $250 million worth of cocaine on yacht off Portugal
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Portugal said Monday that they have intercepted a shipment of cocaine worth more than $200 million on a yacht in the Atlantic Ocean.
EU says it's distributed more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses globally
World News // 1 day ago
EU says it's distributed more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses globally
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The European Union announced Monday that it's distributed more than a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 150 countries.
