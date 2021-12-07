China vows 'countermeasures' over U.S. boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Pedestrians walk near the National Stadium in Beijing, China, on August 7. The venue will be used for the closing ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics in February. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
China had indicated previously that it would respond in some way if the United States went through with a boycott.
"China deplores and firmly opposes to the remarks of the U.S. side," Zhao said, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency. "China has lodged stern representations with the United States, and will respond with firm countermeasures."
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Tuesday that the U.S. decision to diplomatically boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing "wins no supports and is doomed to fail." File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
Zhao said Biden's action violates the Olympic Charter of political neutrality, and added that the United States is "going down the wrong path" by basing the boycott on "distorted facts" about China's human rights record.
"The U.S. political agenda wins no supports and is doomed to fail," Zhao said.
The Olympics in February will be the first in history to occur so soon after the Summer Games, a span of just six months because the Tokyo Olympics were delayed by a year due to the pandemic.