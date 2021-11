1/2

Police are seen Tuesday at the site of a bomb blast near the central police station in Kampala, Uganda. Officials said at least six people, including three suicide bombers, died in the attack. Photo by Nicholas Bamulanzeki/EPA-EFE

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Uganda say at least six people were killed in a pair of explosions on Tuesday that investigators believe was a coordinated terrorist attack. The explosions occurred in the city center of the capital, Kampala. One of the blasts went off near a police station and the other near Uganda's parliament building. Advertisement

Officials said there were three suicide bombers with the explosives strapped to their motorcycles. All three died in the blasts, which occurred just minutes apart, along with at least three civilians.

Police said they foiled a third explosion and disarmed the bomber.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, but authorities suspect the Islamist Allied Democratic Forces rebel group, which operates in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Tuesday's attack was the second in Kampala in a little more than three weeks.

An explosion on Oct. 23 killed one person, and another two days later killed only the bomber.