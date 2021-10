At least one person was killed and five others were injured in a bomb blast Saturday, which President Yoweri Museveni said may have been an act of terrorism. Photo by Ronald Kabuubi/EPA-EFE

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and five more were injured in an explosion in Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni said. Museveni wrote on Twitter that he had been briefed that three people left an explosive in a plastic bag in the capital city, where the explosion took place on Saturday. Advertisement

"It seems to be a terrorist act but we shall get the perpetrators," he wrote.

Museveni added police were investigating the scene.

"The public should not fear, we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don't respect life," he said.

The blast came after Britain and France last week warned of a heightened terror threat in Uganda.

Britain warned travelers that "terrorists are very likely to carry out attacks in Uganda," stating such attacks could be "indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners."