Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 16, 2021 / 2:20 PM

Military Myanmar gov't charges deposed leader Suu Kyi with election fraud, 'lawlessness'

By UPI Staff
1/5
Military Myanmar gov't charges deposed leader Suu Kyi with election fraud, 'lawlessness'
Among multiple claims, the charges say that Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders broke the law by assigning election sub-commissions and wrongly adding names to voter lists. 
File Photo by Violaine Martin/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Myanmar's official electoral commission said Tuesday that it will prosecute ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and more than a dozen other senior political leaders over last year's election that directly led to the military takeover in February.

The junta and state-run elections commission announced charges against Suu Kyi and 15 other top civilian leaders who were removed during the coup on Feb. 1.

Advertisement

The charges were first announced in the state-run Global New Light newspaper.

Myanmar's military took over the civilian government on claims that the election a year ago was fraudulent and illegitimate.

Tuesday, the elections commission said the charges against the civilian leaders are based in electoral fraud and "lawless actions."

Protesters participate in a demonstration against the military junta in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 8, one week after the military seized power in a coup. File Photo by Xiao Long/ UPI

Among multiple claims, the charges say that Suu Kyi and the others broke the law by assigning election sub-commissions and wrongly adding names to voter lists.

Suu Kyi, 76, already faces a number of charges related to the election and her leadership immediately prior to the Feb. 1 coup, including using unauthorized walkie talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions.

Advertisement

Officials of the junta government have said that new elections will take place in Myanmar within two years.

Many international watchdogs and Western nations have condemned the military takeover and rejected claims that last year's election was illegitimate.

Read More

After release from Myanmar prison, American journalist Danny Fenster arrives in U.S. American journalist Danny Fenster freed in Myanmar, returning to U.S. Military regime gives American journalist 11 years in prison in Myanmar

Latest Headlines

Officials weigh lockdown for New Delhi as pollution levels skyrocket
World News // 53 minutes ago
Officials weigh lockdown for New Delhi as pollution levels skyrocket
Officials in India are debating the need to institute a lockdown for New Delhi as northern regions of the country remain blanketed by a thick layer of toxic smog.
Hundreds stung by scorpions in Egypt due to bad weather, officials say
World News // 3 hours ago
Hundreds stung by scorpions in Egypt due to bad weather, officials say
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people in Egypt have been stung by scorpions in recent days and hospitals are stocking anti-venom to treat them, due to bad weather that's forced the creatures from their normal habitats.
Kuwaiti carrier Jazeera to buy 28 planes in Airbus' 'neo' class
World News // 3 hours ago
Kuwaiti carrier Jazeera to buy 28 planes in Airbus' 'neo' class
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Kuwaiti carrier Jazeera Airways has agreed to buy more than two dozen airplanes from French manufacturer Airbus, the companies said Tuesday on the third day of the Dubai Air Show.
Israel court delays key witness against Netanyahu in corruption trial
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel court delays key witness against Netanyahu in corruption trial
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Testimony from a key witness in the corruption trial of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was delayed Tuesday for a week so that defense attorneys can examine new evidence.
Pfizer to allow generic COVID-19 pill production for low-income countries
World News // 5 hours ago
Pfizer to allow generic COVID-19 pill production for low-income countries
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Pfizer and the Medicines Patent Pool signed an agreement Tuesday that allows an antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 to be more widely distributed in low-income countries.
At least 6 dead in Uganda after coordinated terrorist bombings in capital
World News // 6 hours ago
At least 6 dead in Uganda after coordinated terrorist bombings in capital
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Uganda say at least six people were killed in a pair of explosions on Tuesday that investigators believe was a coordinated terrorist attack.
Stanley Johnson, father of British PM Boris Johnson, accused of groping 2 women
World News // 6 hours ago
Stanley Johnson, father of British PM Boris Johnson, accused of groping 2 women
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Two women, a journalist and a member of parliament, have accused former British politician Stanley Johnson of inappropriately touching them in two different occurrences more than a decade apart.
Lebanon's 'crazy love' tourist campaign tempts travelers with deals
World News // 7 hours ago
Lebanon's 'crazy love' tourist campaign tempts travelers with deals
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Lebanon's tourism industry gets that the country, mired in an economic crisis, might not be the most obvious destination. But a new campaign seeks to tout the huge discounts on offer and "crazy love" for the place.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Kim Jong Un on Tuesday visited the site of a new resort city near the Chinese border, state media reported, ending the North Korean leader's longest absence from the public eye in seven years.
EU sanctions four Syrian ministers
World News // 15 hours ago
EU sanctions four Syrian ministers
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday directing federal agencies to develop a strategy to combat the "epidemic" of missing or murdered indigenous peoples and violence committed against Native Americans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Kenosha jury begins deliberating case on Tuesday
Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Kenosha jury begins deliberating case on Tuesday
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
Maryland city mayor charged with posting revenge porn online
Maryland city mayor charged with posting revenge porn online
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement