Military Myanmar gov't charges deposed leader Suu Kyi with election fraud, 'lawlessness'

Among multiple claims, the charges say that Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders broke the law by assigning election sub-commissions and wrongly adding names to voter lists.
File Photo by Violaine Martin/UPI | License Photo
The charges were first announced in the state-run Global New Light newspaper.
Myanmar's military took over the civilian government on claims that the election a year ago was fraudulent and illegitimate.
Protesters participate in a demonstration against the military junta in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 8, one week after the military seized power in a coup. File Photo by Xiao Long/ UPI
Officials of the junta government have said that new elections will take place in Myanmar within two years.
Many international watchdogs and Western nations have condemned the military takeover and rejected claims that last year's election was illegitimate.