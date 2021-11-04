Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 4, 2021 / 1:27 AM

WHO grants emergency approval to India's COVID-19 vaccine

By Darryl Coote
WHO grants emergency approval to India's COVID-19 vaccine
A medic administers the first dose of the COVAXIN vaccine to a Kashmiri man in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on May 1. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization granted emergency approval for the vaccine, paving the way for it to be available to member states. Photo by Farooq Khan/EPA-EFE

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said it has granted approval for India's COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, creating a pathway for it to be shipped to member states.

The WHO announced the two-dose vaccine's emergency use listing Wednesday, stating it is a prerequisite for the drug to be available to its COVAX initiative to provide equitable access to vaccines to fight the virus.

Advertisement

"This emergency use listing expands the availability of vaccines, the most effective medical tools we have to end the pandemic," Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant-director general for Access to Medicines and Health Products, said in a statement. "But we must keep up the pressure to meet the needs of all populations, giving priority to the at-risk groups who are still waiting for their first dose, before we can start declaring victory."

The vaccine, developed by Bharat Biotech, was found to have a 78% efficacy rate, the WHO said, adding its two doses are to be administered four weeks apart.

RELATED Biden to parents of kids aged 5-11: 'Please get them vaccinated'

COVAXIN is the eighth vaccine to receive such approval from the international health body, which said the purpose of emergency use listing is to "make medicines, vaccines and diagnostics available as rapidly as possible to address the emergency while adhering to stringent criteria of safety, efficacy and quality."

Advertisement

The WHO said the vaccine is "extremely suitable" for low- and middle-income countries due to its easy storage requirements.

According to a tweet from Bharat Biotech, its vaccine has a shelf life of 12 months from the date of manufacture.

RELATED HPV vaccination lowers cervical cancer risk up to 87%, British study finds

"The Emergency Use Listing approval by WHO validates the international safety and quality standards of COVAXIN," the company said. "Bharat Biotech is motivated to mitigate the worldwide pandemic."

Under the COVAX initiative, more than 435 million COVID-19 vaccines have been shipped to 144 participating nations.

However, according to Oxford University's Our World In Data project, the world's poorest countries are still trailing well behind richer countries in their vaccination drives as only 3.9% of people in low-income nations have received at least one shot.

RELATED Lessons of polio vaccine rollout may help improve COVID-19 effort, experts say

Late last month, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the Group of 20 rich nations to make vaccines available to migrants, refugees and other displaced people.

"It is a stark reality that some of the world's poorest countries shoulder the greatest responsibility for supporting displaced people and other people on the move," Tedros wrote in the letter with Filippo Grandi, U.N. high commissioner for refugees, and Antonio Vitorino, the director general at the International Organization for Migration. "They need a reliable and adequate supply of vaccines and other critical supplies to stabilize their fragile and over-burdened health systems."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

ICC to investigate crimes committed in Venezuela
World News // 2 hours ago
ICC to investigate crimes committed in Venezuela
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court announced Wednesday it is launching a full investigation into allegations of crimes committed by the Venezuelan government against opposition protesters in 2017.
Riot police respond to Belfast protests over Northern Ireland Protocol
World News // 6 hours ago
Riot police respond to Belfast protests over Northern Ireland Protocol
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Riot police responded to protests against the Northern Ireland Protocol on Wednesday in north Belfast after participants allegedly aimed missiles and fireworks at officers.
Lebanon foreign minister calls on Saudi Arabia, Iran to include Hezbollah in talks
World News // 9 hours ago
Lebanon foreign minister calls on Saudi Arabia, Iran to include Hezbollah in talks
BEIRUIT, Lebanon, Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib has called on Saudi Arabia and Iran to include the issue of Hezbollah in their talks, saying the Iran-backed, heavily armed group is "a regional problem."
Univ. of Oxford graduate school to change name after $200M donation
World News // 17 hours ago
Univ. of Oxford graduate school to change name after $200M donation
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A graduate school of the prestigious University of Oxford in Britain is seeking to change its name after receiving a donation of more than $200 million, officials said this week.
U.N. investigation finds 'extreme brutality,' blame on both sides of Ethiopia-Tigray conflict
World News // 17 hours ago
U.N. investigation finds 'extreme brutality,' blame on both sides of Ethiopia-Tigray conflict
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- An investigative report released by the U.N. Human Rights Office blames both defense forces in Ethiopia and Tigray militants for atrocities that have occurred during the yearlong conflict in the African nation.
China missile silos a sign of 'unprecedented nuclear buildup,' report says
World News // 19 hours ago
China missile silos a sign of 'unprecedented nuclear buildup,' report says
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Construction activity at three suspected missile silo fields in north-central China offers the latest evidence of a rapidly expanding nuclear weapons program, according to a new analysis of satellite imagery.
Ethiopia declares state of emergency as Tigray rebels press toward capital
World News // 1 day ago
Ethiopia declares state of emergency as Tigray rebels press toward capital
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Ethiopia declared a state of emergency Tuesday, urging citizens to take up arms, as rebels with the Tigray People's Liberation Front made gains toward the country's capital.
Missing 4-year-old Cleo Smith found alive and well in Western Australia home
World News // 1 day ago
Missing 4-year-old Cleo Smith found alive and well in Western Australia home
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Police in Western Australia found 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who was missing for 18 days, in a locked home in Carnarvon.
Swiss authorities indict former FIFA officials on fraud charge over $2M payment
World News // 1 day ago
Swiss authorities indict former FIFA officials on fraud charge over $2M payment
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Swiss authorities indicted Tuesday former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini on fraud charges related to a $2 million payment in 2011.
French President Emmanuel Macron launches job training program
World News // 1 day ago
French President Emmanuel Macron launches job training program
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday launched a national youth training and jobs program for young people ages 16 to 25.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justice Dept.: One ton of cocaine seized in New York's largest bust in a decade
Justice Dept.: One ton of cocaine seized in New York's largest bust in a decade
N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy fends off GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli
N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy fends off GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli
China missile silos a sign of 'unprecedented nuclear buildup,' report says
China missile silos a sign of 'unprecedented nuclear buildup,' report says
Republican Mike Carey, Democrat Shontel Brown win House races in Ohio
Republican Mike Carey, Democrat Shontel Brown win House races in Ohio
Republican Glenn Youngkin upsets McAuliffe to win Virginia governor's race
Republican Glenn Youngkin upsets McAuliffe to win Virginia governor's race
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement