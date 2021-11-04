Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 4, 2021 / 10:49 AM

South Korea to fine Mercedes, Stellantis for manipulating emissions data

By Kim Ji-won & Kim Hye-ran & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
South Korea to fine Mercedes, Stellantis for manipulating emissions data
South Korea's Ministry of Environment said it would fine Mercedes-Benz $3.6 million for manipulating emissions data. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- South Korea's Ministry of Environment said it will fine Mercedes-Benz Korea and Stellantis Korea for manipulating emissions data.

The ministry said Wednesday it would fine Mercedes-Benz $3.6 million and Stellantis $1 million and both automakers will be prosecuted.

Advertisement

The ministry said Mercedes-Benz manipulated selective catalytic reduction systems so that diesel exhaust fluid is sprayed less. The fluid breaks down nitrogen oxides and reduces emissions.

Stellantis is accused of using software programs that make an exhaust gas recirculation valve work during the tests so that emissions would meet regulatory standards.

RELATED Korea accuses Nissan, Porsche of submitting false gas emissions totals

The EGR valve redirects some exhaust gases from the engine back into the air to reduce exhaust emissions. But the device tends to decrease the operating and fuel capacity for the vehicle.

The software allegedly prevented the EGR valve from working properly on the road, resulting in the diesel cars failing to meet South Korean standards in real-world driving situations.

The rigging affected 2,508 Mercedes-Benz vehicles and 2,246 Stellantis vehicles sold in South Korea, the ministry said.

RELATED Hyundai Genesis to go all-electric by 2025

The two companies will be prohibited from selling the six diesel models in South Korea and are required to recall all the vehicles. They also have to come up with the recall plan within 45 days.

Advertisement

This is not the first time that the two automakers have faced punishment for fabricating emissions data, as 12 Mercedes-Benz models were caught for doing so between 2018 and 2020, and two Stellantis models in 2018.

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Korea was ordered to recall 17 Maybach models Thursday due to potential airbag flaws and other issues. The measure will affect more than 32,000 vehicles.

RELATED South Korea's SK Group to invest $52B in U.S. by 2030

A Mercedes-Benz Korea representative said by telephone that the firm would cooperate with the government to minimize the inconvenience for customers. Stellantis Korea representatives were not available for comment.

Last month, South Korea anti-trust watchdog said it would require Nissan and Porsche to correct inaccurate gas emission totals for their diesel vehicles.

Latest Headlines

South Korea's SK Group to invest $52B in U.S. by 2030
World News // 49 minutes ago
South Korea's SK Group to invest $52B in U.S. by 2030
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- South Korea's SK Group announced that Chairman Chey Tae-won has pledged to invest $52 billion in the United States by 2030, with half going to eco-friendly businesses.
Dozens of nations agree at COP26 to end use of coal power by 2040s
World News // 1 hour ago
Dozens of nations agree at COP26 to end use of coal power by 2040s
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- More than 40 countries agreed Thursday at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland to stop investing in the production of coal power over the next two decades.
British regulators approve Merck's molnupiravir as COVID-19 treatment
World News // 2 hours ago
British regulators approve Merck's molnupiravir as COVID-19 treatment
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- British regulators on Thursday approved Merck's drug molnupiravir, which is one of the first pills to actively treat COVID-19 infection.
Pentagon: China's nuclear arsenal growing much faster than expected
World News // 6 hours ago
Pentagon: China's nuclear arsenal growing much faster than expected
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- China has accelerated the pace of its nuclear development and may have up to 1,000 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2030, far exceeding projections from just one year ago, according to a new Pentagon report.
Top HK court: Dissidents can't be charged if not physically present at riots, protests
World News // 3 hours ago
Top HK court: Dissidents can't be charged if not physically present at riots, protests
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's top appellate court delivered a landmark ruling on Thursday that rejected government efforts to prosecute dissident activists who weren't physically present at an unlawful event or assembly.
WHO grants emergency approval to India's COVID-19 vaccine
World News // 9 hours ago
WHO grants emergency approval to India's COVID-19 vaccine
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said it has granted approval for India's COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, creating a pathway for it to be shipped to member states.
ICC to investigate crimes committed in Venezuela
World News // 11 hours ago
ICC to investigate crimes committed in Venezuela
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court announced Wednesday it is launching a full investigation into allegations of crimes committed by the Venezuelan government against opposition protesters in 2017.
Riot police respond to Belfast protests over Northern Ireland Protocol
World News // 16 hours ago
Riot police respond to Belfast protests over Northern Ireland Protocol
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Riot police responded to protests against the Northern Ireland Protocol on Wednesday in north Belfast after participants allegedly aimed missiles and fireworks at officers.
Lebanon foreign minister calls on Saudi Arabia, Iran to include Hezbollah issue in talks
World News // 18 hours ago
Lebanon foreign minister calls on Saudi Arabia, Iran to include Hezbollah issue in talks
BEIRUIT, Lebanon, Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib has called on Saudi Arabia and Iran to include the issue of Hezbollah in their talks, saying the Iran-backed, heavily armed group is "a regional problem."
Univ. of Oxford graduate school to change name after $200M donation
World News // 1 day ago
Univ. of Oxford graduate school to change name after $200M donation
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A graduate school of the prestigious University of Oxford in Britain is seeking to change its name after receiving a donation of more than $200 million, officials said this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy ekes out win over GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli
N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy ekes out win over GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli
Alaska Airlines pulling plastic cups, bottles from all flights immediately
Alaska Airlines pulling plastic cups, bottles from all flights immediately
Attorneys say Alec Baldwin shooting on 'Rust' film may be 'sabotage'
Attorneys say Alec Baldwin shooting on 'Rust' film may be 'sabotage'
Lebanon foreign minister calls on Saudi Arabia, Iran to include Hezbollah issue in talks
Lebanon foreign minister calls on Saudi Arabia, Iran to include Hezbollah issue in talks
Paid family leave to be included in $1.75 trillion spending bill
Paid family leave to be included in $1.75 trillion spending bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement