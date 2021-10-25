Advertisement
Oct. 25, 2021 / 8:39 AM

Korea accuses Nissan, Porsche of submitting false gas emissions totals

By Ahn Jae-sung & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
Nissan and Porsche were ordered to correct false gas emission information for their diesel cars in South Korea. Images courtesy of Nissan, Porsche

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- South Korea's anti-trust watchdog said it would require Nissan and Porsche to correct inaccurate gas emission totals for their diesel vehicles.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission said Sunday that Nissan Motor and Porsche had submitted inaccurate information about their vehicles' gas emission totals to South Korean customers. The watchdog also opted to levy a $150,000 fine on Nissan.

The Korea FTC said it believes that the two companies employed software programs that make an exhaust gas recirculation valve work only during the tests so that emissions would not rise above the regulatory ceiling.

The EGR valve is designed to redirect some exhaust gases from the engine back into the air so as to diminish exhaust emissions. But the device has a downside: decreased operation and fuel capacity for the vehicle.

The software at issue allegedly blocked the EGR valve from working properly on the road, causing the diesel cars to fail to meet South Korean standards in real-world driving situations. For example, Nissan vehicles emitted up to 10 times more nitroge oxides, according to the FTC.

This is not the first time that foreign brands have been punished for submitting false gas emission numbers, as Audi-Volkswagen Korea and Stellantis were fined in September.

The regulator is also investigating Mercedes-Benz Korea.

"Since the Dieselgate incident in 2015, the South Korean regulator has kept a close eye on imported diesel cars. The standards and tests are really strict now, especially regarding EGR," Daelim University automotive Professor Kim Pil-soo told UPI News Korea.

"More diesel automakers are expected to be caught submitting controversial information about their emissions," he said.

In 2015, Volkswagen Group was found to have violated the Clean Air Act in the United States by using technology that bypasses diesel-engine pollution tests. The scandal cost Volkswagen tens of billions of dollars and brought attention to the pollution caused by diesel vehicles.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen to testify in British Parliament
World News // 1 hour ago
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Three weeks after detailing her experience before the U.S. Congress, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is scheduled to testify in British Parliament on Monday to talk about potential dangers of the social platform.
Amnesty International to close Hong Kong offices over national security law
World News // 3 hours ago
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Amnesty International announced Monday that it will be closing its offices there due to a draconian national security law China imposed upon the former British colony in the summer of 2020.
Sudan's military detains prime minister in apparent coup; protests erupt
World News // 5 hours ago
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Sudanese military early Monday detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in an apparent coup, officials said.
COVID-19: Russia, Ukraine, Romania hit records in deaths, cases
World News // 19 hours ago
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Three Eastern European nations -- Russia, Ukraine, Romania -- have broken national COVID-19 daily death and case records as the continent was the only one to report weekly increases in both categories.
U.S. envoy reiterates call for North Korean dialogue without preconditions
World News // 17 hours ago
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. special envoy to North Korea Sung Kim urged North Korea to respond to calls to open peace dialogue with South Korea without conditions on Sunday.
At least 1 dead, 5 injured in Uganda bomb blast
World News // 18 hours ago
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and five others were injured in a bomb blast Saturday which President Yoweri Museveni said may have been an act of terrorism.
Colombian drug lord Usaga captured by military forces
World News // 20 hours ago
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Drug lord Dairo Antonio Usaga, known widely by his alias Otoniel, was captured by Colombian military forces as he faces charges of international drug trafficking.
Somali government says it has ousted Islamist militia from town
World News // 1 day ago
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A regional government in Somalia says it's in control of a town in the central part of the country after a clash with an Islamist militia.
Pakistani police clash with banned Islamist group seeking release of its leader
World News // 1 day ago
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Supporters of a banned Islamist party in Pakistan have clashed with police and disrupted traffic during a march to the country's capital.
Saudi Arabia says it will reduce carbon emissions to net-zero by 2060
World News // 1 day ago
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia will reduce its carbon emissions to net-zero by 2060, the crown prince of the oil-exporting country said Saturday.
Drag racer crashes into crowd, kills 2 boys in central Texas
Bomb cyclone bashes California; flooding, mudslides reported
Twitter suspends Rep. Jim Banks for misgendering Rachel Levine
Colombian drug lord Usaga captured by military forces
COVID-19: Russia, Ukraine, Romania hit records in deaths, cases
