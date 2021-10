Federal police officers drive through Mosul, Iraq, on July 10, 2017, after defeating ISIS fighters in the city. Prosecutors said the German woman, Jennifer W., was a member of ISIS' "morality police" and patrolled areas in Mosul and Fallujah. File Photo by Hana Noori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A German court on Monday sentenced a woman who fled to join the Islamic State terror group to 10 years in prison for allowing a young Yazidi girl, who she'd kept as a slave, to die in captivity. The Munich Higher Regional Court delivered the sentence to the German woman, who was identified only as Jennifer W. Advertisement

The woman and her former husband Taha Al-Jumailly, who was also a member of ISIS, had bought and kept the 5-year-old girl as a slave.

Prosecutors said she stood by and did nothing as her husband chained her to a courtyard in Iraq and left her in the hot sun to die of thirst. The girl's death occurred several years ago.

Authorities said her husband chained the girl outside as punishment for wetting her bed.

Prosecutors had asked for a life sentence for the woman, while defense attorneys argued for a two-year term.

After leaving Germany, the woman traveled through Turkey and Syria on her way to Iraq. As a member of ISIS, prosecutors said she was a member of the group's "morality police" who searched for women who failed to conform to strict Islamic codes.

The conviction is believed to be the first relating to the persecution of Yazidi people by ISIS.

The woman's husband was arrested in Greece in 2019 and is on trial in Frankfurt.

The Yazidis are a minority Kurdish group indigenous to Iraq, Iran, Syria and Turkey, who have been frequent ISIS targets.