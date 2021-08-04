Trending
Pope Francis calls for 'concrete' aid to Lebanon in return to weekly address

Zarrin Ahmed
Pope Francis leads his Sunday Angelus prayer from a balcony of the Gemelli University Hospital on July 11 in Rome, Italy, where he underwent a scheduled colon surgery a week earlier. Photo by Riccardo Antimiani/EPA-EFE
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Wednesday resumed his normal schedule of holding weekly audiences at the Vatican for the first time since he underwent intestinal surgery in Rome a month ago.

The pontiff spoke to hundreds of faithful during his General Audience, which lasted for nearly an hour. He walked to the center of the stage at Paul VI Hall without any assistance and appeared to have recovered from colon surgery on July 4.

Toward the end of his address, Francis observed the one-year anniversary of the devastating explosion in Lebanon that killed more than 200 people and destroyed a portion of the Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. The blast displaced more than 300,000 people.

"In these days, I think especially of the beloved country of Lebanon a year after the terrible port explosion in its capital, Beirut, with its toll of death and destruction," the pope told his audience. "I think above all of the victims and their families, the many injured, and those who lost their homes and livelihoods. So many people have lost the desire to go on."

Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored at the port for several years was the cause of the Beirut blast.

"Today I would also appeal to the international community to offer Lebanon concrete assistance, not only with words but with concrete actions in undertaking a journey of 'resurrection,'" Francis added. "It is my hope that the current International Conference hosted by France with the support of the United Nations will prove productive in this regard.

"Dear Lebanese friends, I greatly desire to visit you and I continue to pray for you, so that Lebanon will once more be a message of peace and fraternity for the entire Middle East."

The pope had his colon surgery at Gemelli Hospital and recovered there for about a week. For the month of July, all papal activities were suspended except for Sunday Angelus, which he held from a balcony of the hospital.

